Walz’s Useful Idiots held a sit-in at a Minneapolis Target store.

The racial makeup of ICE officers is diverse, just as Looney Leftists demand, with fewer white officers than in the US population at large: 51.7% white (Non-Hispanic) which is fewer than the 58% in the general US population; 22.8% Hispanic which is more than the 20% in the general US population; 16.7% black which is more than the 13% in the general US population; 6.3% Asian which is equal to the general US population; 1.0% American Indian or Alaska Native which is equal to the general US population; and 1.5% Other (Native Hawaiian, Pacific Islander, Two+ Races) which is fewer than the 4% - 10% in the general US population, according to Gemini’s AI. Ten to fifteen percent are women.

The rioters and terrorists in Minneapolis are not just bigots, but stupid bigots: I was able to quickly find out about the racial makeup of ICE, which is barely a “white” majority, yet these bigots assume that all ICE agents are white and male so they are chasing down, harassing and assaulting random white men.

We “Get Real” pundits discuss the recent terrorism events in the Minneapolis/St. Paul area, as well as President Trump’s foreign policy to make America stronger. History Professor Steve Putney explains why naturalized citizens should not be allowed to hold public office.

