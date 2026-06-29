Caption: From left to right: Mao Ze Dong slaughtered or starved between 40 & 70 million Chinese. Hugo Chavez killed few Venezuelans, but the murder rate tripled during his 14 years in power to over 100,000 murders by violent gangs due to police corruption and institutional decay. Joseph Stalin killed between 9 & 15 million Russians & Ukrainians via engineered famines, mass executions and brutal gulag conditions. Besides imprisoning his political opponents, Fidel Castro executed close to 100,000 Cubans.

As with all totalitarian governments, past and present, the goals of the Democratic Socialists of America can only be accomplished by brute force and the slaughter of thousands, if not millions, of Americans.

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PROPOSED PLATFORM

In early June, the Democratic Socialists of America’s top leadership met for an in-person meeting of their National Political Committee (NPC), the DSA’s governing authority. The document they passed makes clear that achieving their vision of a Communist Utopia would require “building a new society from the ground up,” accompanied by sweeping structural changes. This can only be accomplished by brute force and executions.

The result of the meeting was “Workers Deserve More!” a rebooted platform to gaslight their Useful Idiots^ into believing that their lives will improve under Communism. The leaders know it will get worse for all but themselves. They have already declared who their first victims will be, Jewish-Americans:

Closing all prisons and releasing all convicted felons & misdemeanants so they can serve as the DSA’s army, much like the KKK served as the Democrats’ army generations ago. Closing the US Department of War to help Globalists invade the USA. Abolishing deportations, granting amnesty to all illegal aliens and throwing open all borders because DSA believe these violent thugs will help them overthrow America from within. Replacing the US president and the US Supreme Court with an executive & judiciary chosen by & subordinate to Congress, because DSA’s leaders believe they will own Congress by then. Abolishing the Electoral College to ensure only DSA-endorsed candidates will own the presidency for all eternity. Government ownership of the largest corporations and those enterprises these Communists deem “essential industries” as well as strict regulations on investment properties to ensure that only a small oligarchy of DSA-loyalists own all the country’s wealth while the rest of us live in poverty or near poverty. Abolishing police so that 99% of Americans live in fear while violent thugs own the streets and neighborhoods. Establishing Palestine and making Jerusalem its capital to gather support from America’s current Useful Idiots. They will drop their support for the non-existent country of Palestine as soon as they have destroyed Israel. Establishing a ranked-choice voting section to guarantee that only loyalists are elected to all local, state and federal offices. Draft a new constitution not unlike the one written by the failed USSR. Create a Communist Republic where citizens have no rights and no property. Abolishing the US Senate. Yours truly is unclear about why they want to do this since, if most of the items above are successful, Communists will own the US Senate, too.

DSA HAS BARELY 100,000 MEMBERS

Currently, the Democratic Socialists of America has barely 100,000 members, yet they have every intention of taking down the government structure that has been in place for 250 years, the US Constitution be damned.

The more radical proposals to “Workers Deserve More!” were a product of DSA’s big-tent structure, which makes room for multiple political tendencies. This is what has allowed the less violent Bernie Sanders devotees and more reform-minded socialists to work alongside self-described Maoists and Communists, the latter of which want more violence than Americans are currently seeing in the streets. The big-tent structure has proved a double-edged sword. It allows the DSA to draw on the political know-how of experienced progressive organizers, as well as the skills of more militant & violent activists who apply political pressure in the streets.

The more extreme members under the big tent tend to push a more violent framework and radical analysis into everything DSA does. For example, a member of the Marxist Unity Group caucus, argued, “[W]e’re never going to have democracy or socialism in the United States as long as the president and the Supreme Court exist in their current form. The whole point of having the Senate, the president, and the Supreme Court is so that, if popular legislation passes through the House of Representatives, the ruling class has these other levels they can pull to stop it from happening.” He complained that the Supreme Court’s blocking President Biden’s student debt relief was an example of this dynamic.

Sarah Milner, a member of the far-left Reform & Revolution caucus, acknowledged that the platform’s more radical, more violent language may be “off putting for people.” But she pointed to Woodrow Wilson’s advocacy for dramatic structural change in American governance such as segregating blacks from whites in the federal civil service. Milner said this platform proposal “puts forward a vision of transforming the functions of the American state to allow for the implementation of socialism.” One of the NPC co-chairs, Ashik Siddique, admitted that “abolishing the Senate is pretty radical and is something that I think more and more people are . . . seeing that as very reasonable.”

Sidney Carlson White, a member of the Marxist Unity Group, argued that the drafters of proposed platform had given elected officials room to work toward its stated goals, including demilitarization, weakening police unions, and redirecting police & prison funding toward strengthening their power and control over the populace. White emphasized that the DSA needed clearly to articulate its position, “especially as we have taken executive power in New York and are in places where we are now responsible for the actions of the police.”

One NPC member described it as “what a horizon of power looks like.” NPC members made it clear that “Workers Deserve More!” would make its full debut at the DSA’s “Socialists Summit” national organizing conference in the murder capital of the USA, Chicago, at the end of July. This is the same city where the Democratic National Committee held its 2024 convention to nominate Kamala Harris and Tim Walz as their standard bearers for the presidency. NOTE: The DNC broke their own rules. Harris did not receive even one vote from Democrat voters because DNC leaders did not bother to hold Democrat primaries. I wonder if the leaders of the DSA follow their own rules? Or, is their only rule: Be as violent as you want and recruit as many mentally ill thugs as possible.

Check me out on X @dianelgruber.

^Useful Idiot: These people are usually bitter & aggrieved . Useful Idiots follow a leader, a political movement and/or political party whose policies harm them, their loved ones and their neighbors. They are too naïve or too stupid to recognize the damage they are promoting. [Useful Idiots can be found at all educational levels, from illiterate to PhDs .] Many do wise up as time goes on, but many remain Useful Idiots their entire lives. Indeed, some Useful Idiots jump from harmful cause to harmful cause throughout their lifetimes. We are seeing a lot of that: Those screaming in the streets & on college campuses praising Hamas’ slaughter of Jews, for example, can also be seen screaming at anti-ICE riots. You are likely to see many of the same faces, both the paid protesters and the unpaid ones, at “No Kings” protests/riots.

Some historians believe the term “Useful Idiot” was first coined by Vladimir Lenin when he referred to Russian peasants who fought for the revolution believing they would benefit under the new system. Ole Vlad knew their lot wouldn’t improve and would likely get worse as they exchanged one master, the Czar, for another, Communism. He laughed at their stupidity.