AMERICA FIRST RE-IGNITED

AMERICA FIRST RE-IGNITED

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Jer's avatar
Jer
3h

The idiotic CRETINS want all their satanic wish list stuff--that is until THEY have a car jacking or their home is broken into...then they are CRYING TO POLICE!!!!! They are LOW-IQ people that are hell bent on TAKING FROM EVERYONE THEY CAN! Oh man are they in for it. God is done playing with the Commie TRASH! Time to TAKE OUT THE TRASH sayeth the Lord!

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Richard Luthmann's avatar
Richard Luthmann
1h

The danger is not that 100,000 DSA members can overthrow America by themselves. They cannot. The danger is that frightened Democrat insiders, activist judges, captured universities, union machines, donor networks, and media allies may hold the door open. Radical movements rarely win because they are numerous. They win because institutions surrender first. That is why Americans must take the platform seriously. Abolishing police, prisons, borders, constitutional checks, and election safeguards is not compassion. It is power politics dressed as liberation. The answer is not panic. It is exposure, turnout, clean elections, civic courage, and refusing to normalize the anti-constitutional left.

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