The mob in Minneapolis doesn’t just consist of mentally unstable white women, terrorist Kelly Williams and lonely Don Lemon. Somalis have their own kind of mob.

The Somalis living in the Minneapolis area have created a No-Go zone which they believe they have the right to “police” and keep others out, to the point of preventing American citizens from driving on public streets. Journalist Nick Sortor was assaulted WHILE IN HIS CAR in the Cedar-Riverside section of Minneapolis which is now fully-Somali-occupied. He was there to film a Section 8 apartment complex which has only Somali residents. According to a resident of a nearby suburb, the neighborhood’s centerpiece is a high-rise building reminiscent of the now-demolished Chicago public high-rise towers that served as home bases for Chicago’s fantastic gang crime in the mid 20th century.

As with Chicago’s Cabrini-Green, the Cedar-Riverside building now functions as the hub of the Somali gang activity that has ravaged the south side of Minneapolis since the BLM riots of 2020. Somalis don’t control the north side because that is already devastated by the indigenous black gangs who’ve been there for decades. [Years ago Democrats were in such a hurry to import Somalis that students had to be displaced from student housing in that area in order to provide already-built residences for these “refugees.”]

Below is a short clip wherein journalist Nick Sortor explains how he got his hand caught in a Somali women’s car door while trying to retrieve his stolen camera. The driver obviously wanted to injure or kill him. Sortor was drug hundreds of yards before he was able to free his hand by ripping off the door handle. Police refused to investigate. Below is one of the apartment complexes where only Somalis reside, no doubt living off of tax dollars. I am not sure if this is the housing complex Sortor was trying to film.