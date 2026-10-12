On October 5th President Donald J. Trump signed an Executive Order, Fact Sheet: President Donald J. Trump Promotes Diesel Affordability. This EO temporarily, to the end of 2026, allows off-road “dyed” diesel for highway use and defers the applicable Federal excise tax, lowering costs for Americans.

“The Order directs the Secretary of the Treasury, in consultation with the Secretary of War, to defer payment of the Federal excise tax imposed for on-road use of dyed diesel fuel for the remainder of the year without interest or penalties, and to explore pathways to eliminate the obligation to pay the deferred taxes.”

Share

TRUCKERS ARE SAVING $100 PER REFILL

Diesel is taxed based upon its intended use. “On-road,” AKA highway, diesel is subject to state and federal excise taxes. The federal tax is $0.244 per gallon. Diesel used for off-road purposes, such as agricultural, construction, or heating, is not taxed. This off-road diesel is dyed red so that law enforcement can identify it to enforce penalties and back taxes for on-road use. This executive order will put money directly back in the pockets of American farmers, truckers, and workers, saving truckers over $100 per refill.

“The Trump Administration is asking state governors to exercise their enforcement discretion to halt inspections and waive the tax liability that users would face for on-road use of dyed diesel.”

DIRTY BLUE WASHINGTON WON’T LOWER DIESEL COSTS

In addition to sales tax which varies based upon city and county sales tax (minimum of 6.5%) Washington State charges $0.595 per gallon State Excise Tax AND carbon tax of 10 to 15 cents per gallon at the pump. In addition, when a Washington-based trucker buys diesel in another state, he/she must still pay the Washington diesel taxes. Say what?

Immediately after Trump’s executive order was released, the overlords who rule over Washingtonians (and issue CDLs to illiterate illegal aliens: SEE ARTICLE LINKED BELOW) announced that they would NOT comply:

“The recent federal announcement regarding dyed diesel tax relief does not change Washington State law or fuel tax requirements.

At this time, Washington’s current laws and requirements regarding the use of dyed diesel on public highways remain in effect. Untaxed dyed diesel may not be used on Washington public roads unless otherwise authorized under Washington law.”

COMMENT FROM A SUBSCRIBER

Responding to this recent article, an America First Re-Ignited subscriber wrote:

“You have the diesel fuel problem nailed! We farm in the PNW and use off-road pink diesel for all our equipment. I told my husband that we needed to get our tanks filled as soon as I heard Trump announce that off-road pink diesel was going to be made available to truckers at the lower price.

The fuel company we buy from zipped out an email a couple days later to tell us that pink diesel could not be used by truckers because the police will ticket you if they pull you over and the $100 dollars per tank savings using off-road fuel would amount to a $1,000 dollar ticket. When I read the email, it had a terse list of FAQ to persuade drivers using card lock stations to not use the cheapest diesel.

The international bankers created the oil “cartel” and are doing all they can to make Americans suffer to keep President Trump from breaking up their power. We haven’t heard of any shortage of oil for home heating. Why isn’t it being reported that there is a shortage if oil is not getting through the strait? It isn’t just the nuclear-ambitious, oil-rich Iran we are fighting a war against. The independent fuel provider we use is a conservative family-run company that is part of a nationwide consortium. You can bet they were forced to send out the FYI email. 😖”

Check me out on X @dianelgruber.