AMERICA FIRST RE-IGNITED

AMERICA FIRST RE-IGNITED

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Mary Ann Caton
Oct 12

PA governor Josh Shapiro won't lower either gas or diesel taxes here. He says it's because he has a divided legislature: Senate is Republican and the Assembly has a Democrat 1 vote majority. AND YET, he bragged in his debate last week with his Republican opponent that he worked with this divided legislature to lower other taxes.

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4 replies by Diane L. Gruber and others
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Jer
Oct 12

It doesn't surprise me of the FECKLESS, FREAKY, FENTINYL FERGIE, the chief architect of everything CORRUPT in WA state gov't!!!! He will be HELD TO ACCOUNT and it will be a spectacle to WATCH!

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1 reply by Diane L. Gruber
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