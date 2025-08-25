NOTICE HOW CALM HE IS: Camera in truck’s cab shows a man who is completely unconcerned that a car CONTAINING PEOPLE has hit his 18-wheeler. He didn’t bother to check out the mangled car to help the dying people inside, according to troopers who arrived 30 minutes LATER.

Now I am mad. The State of Washington took my father’s driver’s license away because he did not pass the written test. Fast forward 14 years: The State of Washington gives, not just a license to drive a personal vehicle, but a license to drive a 40 ton (when fully loaded) 18-wheeler to a foreign national who did not pass the written test and had no right to be in America. I am getting sick and tired of watching foreign nationals, many living in America illegally, receiving benefits & privileges not afforded to Americans. We now know that a foreign national killed three Americans in Florida. SEE ARTICLE LINKED BELOW.

This horrible “accident” is a perfect example of illegal aliens being given privileges not afforded to Americans.

“This crash was a preventable tragedy directly caused by reckless decisions and compounded by despicable failures,” Transportation Secretary Sean Duffy said in a statement. The White House didn’t hold back: “The illegal alien is an Indian national who was granted a commercial driver’s license by the so-called ‘sanctuary state’ of California, whose reckless policies put the lives of American citizens at risk every single day.”

LET’S COMPARE THESE TWO MEN

The semi-truck driver, Harjinder Singh, age 28, flew from his homeland of India to Mexico and sneaked across America’s border in 2018. He has been here seven years; however, at the scene of this very foreseeable “accident,” he was unable to pass the very brief and very easy English speaking & road sign reading test given to him by the state trooper. Little information has been released about Harjinder Singh other than the fact that Washington State* issued him an unconditional commercial driver’s license in July 2023 despite the fact that he could not pass the written test. We do know that he drove the 18-wheeler from California to New Mexico where a state trooper,^ in violation of federal law, allowed him to continue despite the fact that he couldn’t speak enough English to answer the trooper’s questions. Hours later three Floridians were dead and this semi driver is facing 45 years in prison. He should never have been issued any type of driver’s license.

Forrest Gaylord Leedy (June 1923 to July 2012), my father, was born and raised in the Wenatchee Valley, WA, the Apple Capital of the World. Indeed, except for his naval service during World War II, he spent his entire life in “The Valley,” as locals like to call it. To my knowledge, my father never even had a fender bender, much less a wreck that killed three innocent people. He never broke the law and he never sneaked into a foreign country. By 2009, dementia had rendered my father unable to fully understand what he was reading. It was the correct & safety-minded decision to not renew his driver’s license

I see no difference between my father and this illegal as regards to their reading comprehension. The State of Washington should not have issued either one a driver’s license.

*California issued him a “conditional” (we don’t know what that means) commercial driver’s license in July 2024.

^Several days after the “accident,” US Marshals in California nabbed the driver on a warrant for three counts of vehicular homicide in connection with the deadly crash in Florida. Singh answered just two of 12 questions correctly when being tested for English language proficiency by the Federal Motor Carrier Safety Administration after the August 12th crash. And when asked to read highway signs and their meanings, Singh could only identify one out of four signs shown to him, according to the US Department of Transportation. Indeed, he needed a taxpayer-paid interpreter at his extradition hearing in California. He is now in Florida awaiting trial.