When President John F. Kennedy was assassinated in 1963, there were concerns that his funeral, to be attended by hundreds of world leaders,* was the perfect location to place a bomb or drop a bomb. We were in the middle of the Cold War with the Communist Soviet Union at that time.

This is the first assassination of a non-politician friend of a president in the history of America.

LEVEL ONE THREAT ASSESSMENT

Over one hundred thousand Americans arrived to file into the State Farm Stadium in Glendale, Arizona today. It filled up quickly and many had to choose between walking across the street to watch it on the jumbotron at the Desert Diamond Arena, standing outside to listen to it, or going to one’s home or motel to watch it on TV. The majority of attendees were average people who loved Charlie and grieve for him. A man flew in from Ireland to honor Charlie’s memory. Over 200,000 requested tickets to attend. Many notable Conservatives, Christians & Republicans attended, as well. Most of Trump’s cabinet attended; however, following long established national security protocol, not all of them could attend.

Security is extremely tight. There are between 500 and 700 secret service agents maintaining security. Secret service has declared a huge no-fly zone not just above the stadium but for many miles around it. Unlike other events in the stadium, no one was allowed to bring bags, purses, backpacks, etc. into the venue.

“TO OUR ENEMIES, YOU HAVE NOTHING TO SHARE,” DECLARED STEPHEN MILLER

Pastor Rob McCoy, Charlie’s pastor, lead today’s service with a riveting sermon after some personal remarks about his relationship with Charlie. President of Hillsdale College, Larry Arnn, announced that he would present Erika with an honorary degree from Hillsdale College for Charlie.

Charlie’s Christian Mentor Frank Turek, who was standing next to him when the bullet struck, relayed to the audience the moments in the SUV as it was speeding to the hospital. “Charlie was already gone. His eyes were fixed on God.” “He felt no pain,” he said.

Trump 47’s Deputy Chief of Staff for Policy Stephen Miller gave a short, impassioned speech telling those who are destroying our nation, tearing down what the Americans in the audience and their ancestors have built, they will not prevail. To paraphrase Steve: You created a martyr and more followers than anyone could imagine will follow in Charlie’s footsteps.

“His message was clear then and it is clear now: ‘We won’t back down,’” declared Donald J. Trump, Jr. “We won’t be intimidated.”

“The killer expected us to hold a funeral. Instead we have a revival of Charlie Kirk and of our Lord, Jesus Christ,” said Charlie’s friend, JD Vance.

Mrs. Erika Kirk said “After Charlie’s murder we didn’t see violence, we didn’t see rioting, we saw revival.” “My husband Charlie wanted to save young men just like the man who took his life. That young man, I forgive him.”

The 47th President of the United States, Donald J. Trump “On September 10th Charlie Kirk became immortal, an evangelical for liberty. His name will live forever in the annals of great Americans.” “Charlie was a noble spirit and wanted the best for everyone.” President Trump repeated that he would award Charlie the Presidential Medal of Freedom at the White House in the near future.

*220 world leaders from 92 countries attended.

^White House Chief of Staff Susie Wiles, Secretary of State Marco Rubio, Health and Human Services Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr., Secretary of War Pete Hegseth, Director of National Intelligence Tulsi Gabbard, Tucker Carlson, Ambassador to India nominee Sergio Gor, President Larry Arnn of Hillsdale College, Benny Johnson of The Benny Johnson Show, Trump 45’s HUD Secretary Dr. Ben Carson, Congresswoman Anna Paulina Luna (R-FL), OANN news anchor Jack Posobiec and many friends & TPUSA employees.