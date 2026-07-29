In February 2025, the Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE) announced a striking discovery about federal financial accountability: Approximately $4.7 trillion in U.S. Treasury payments had been missing a critical identification code that links disbursements to specific budget line items, making traceability “almost impossible.” It is unclear the time period within which this egregious waste of tax dollars occurred.

The code in question is the Treasury Account Symbol (TAS), a standard identification tool used to classify every federal financial transaction for reporting to the Treasury Department and the Office of Management and Budget. According to DOGE’s February 17, 2025 post on X: “In the Federal Government, the TAS field was optional for ~$4.7 Trillion in payments and was often left blank, making traceability almost impossible.”

The fix was immediate and easy. Quickly following this discovery, DOGE announced the TAS field had been made mandatory. De-facto DOGE leader Elon Musk called it a “major improvement in Treasury payment integrity,” noting it was “a combined effort of @DOGE, @USTreasury and @FederalReserve.”

The $4.7 trillion is a cumulative figure across a volume of payments, not a single year’s untracked spending. Federal expenditure for fiscal year 2024 totaled approximately $6.75 trillion. The missing TAS codes represent an intentional, systemic, pre-existing gap in federal accounting infrastructure. DOGE identified the problem and closed it by mandating the field’s completion going forward.

BUREAUCRATS INVITE FRAUD

Senator Rick Scott (R-FL), joined by Senator Roger Marshall (R-KS), introduced the LEDGER Act (Locating Every Disbursement in Government Expenditure Records) to permanently require the Treasury to track all payments and disbursements. Scott’s statement captured the common-sense argument: “There’s not a single family or business in America that operates this way — we look at our bank accounts and credit card statements to make sure we know where our money is going and stay on budget.”

The lack of government transparency is not a bug in the system, but a feature. Back in 2017, Former Housing and Urban Development Assistant Secretary Catherine Austin Fitts and professor Mark Skidmore (in a separate investigation) documented a missing $27 trillion from the government. When they started poking around, the institutional response was swift and revealing. Shortly after their research gained public attention, Skidmore discovered that key documents had been removed from the Department of Defense Inspector General’s website. On October 5, 2017, a link to the report “Army General Fund Adjustments Not Adequately Documented or Supported” was disabled. Within days, links to other OIG [Office of the Inspector General] documents they had identified were also disabled. Skidmore documented that the sequential, non-random nature of the disabling “suggests a purposeful decision on the part of OIG to make key documents unavailable to the public via the website.”

Then came a bombshell.

On October 4, 2018, while national media were consumed with the Brett Kavanaugh confirmation hearings, federal officials quietly accepted the recommendation of the Federal Accounting Standards Advisory Board (FASAB) that the government be allowed to misstate and move funds in order to conceal expenditures if deemed necessary for national security. The new standard, Statement of Federal Financial Accounting Standards 56 (SFFAS 56), applied not just to classified black-budget programs, but potentially to all federal agencies. NOTE: Despite who sits in the Oval Office, American Mandarins (AKA federal bureaucrats who are hard to fire), do what they want.

The revelations by DOGE regarding the Treasury’s opaque accounting practices are part of a larger pattern of government opacity that Fitts and Skidmore drew attention to almost A DECADE before.

Check me out on X @dianelgruber.

Elon's Oval Office Press Conference Diane L. Gruber · February 11, 2025 Democrats are screaming that Trump, with the help of Elon Musk, has discovered one of their biggest grifting schemes, USAID, and is canceling the transfer of Americans’ tax dollars to their Leftist buddies. This fabulous team has already saved over $2 Billion. Read full story