AMERICA FIRST RE-IGNITED

AMERICA FIRST RE-IGNITED

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Timothy Winey
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All that lost money isn't lost, just 'unaccounted' for. When you go looking for it, like the corner office at the Pentagon did, bad things tend happen. https://timothywiney.substack.com/p/total-war-against-humanity

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