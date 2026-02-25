We just received another collection notice from yet another Verizon collection agency for a debt we do not owe. I am republishing the following article about the horrific way Verizon treats its customers which I wrote nearly three years ago in order to warn my subscribers.

Monday evening, May 1, 2023, my husband received a “you changed your account” notice from Verizon. When he opened it, he was shocked to learn that FIVE cell phones and cell lines had been added to our account without our permission. That increased our $140 monthly charge to over $700! Over a day later and after about 18 phone calls to Verizon (they do not have 24/7 customer service) we discovered that there was only two ways this could have happened. Apparently, our account was not hacked online. I will briefly recount for my readers how this happened so that you can be aware of this kind of fraud.

Assuming the nice Verizon employees we spoke to over the phone were telling us the truth, a woman walked into a Verizon store in Manhattan, Kansas, WITH MY IDENTIFICATION, about noon on Sunday, April 30th and ordered five devices & five lines FOR OUR ACCOUNT. One of these was 5G and the others were 4G like our two cell phones and our tablet. She walked out happy, sticking us with the bill. Really? Is there another woman on earth with my same, unique & gorgeous features? I will hire her as my body double to help me escape the woke mobs unscathed.

There is no way this woman had MY ID. Our Verizon billing address is over 1800 miles and seven states away from Manhattan, Kansas, and my wallet still contains my driver’s license, debit card, credit card, AAA card, et al. We are forced to conclude that the Verizon store clerk who allowed this woman, ANY woman, to add five (who needs EIGHT devices & lines?) to an account that has been in existence since 1995 and has never had more than three devices is either an idiot or a thief.

By the way, my cell phone started acting funny about the time the woman and the store clerk were messing with our account. Texts I sent did not go out. Someone called me Sunday night and it went straight to voicemail instead of ringing; but I had no access to voicemail until Tuesday when we FINALLY got a hold of a Verizon employee in Pakistan who seemed to fix everything. Cannot wait to see what is on our next statement.

I know Verizon store clerks get commissions for selling devices, but only an idiot would believe THIS woman was Diane L. Gruber, owner of the 28-year-old account that was set up in Oregon. Why didn’t the clerk call me or my husband, who is the main account holder, to authorize this purchase? The fraudulent lines were shut down about 18 hours later, but the woman still has the devices. Will this employee be fired for allowing her to steal five devices, and for causing such a problem for two long-term customers?

It is more likely that the Verizon employee and this woman conspired to steal the devices and sell them on the black market. Why do I say that? Because no one can be as stupid as this store clerk. No one.

