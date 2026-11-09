California millionaire & Democrat Congressman Ro Khanna, a potential 2028 presidential candidate and a second generation immigrant from India, is being hammered on both sides of the political aisle for declaring “DEI is back” after the 2026 midterm election results.

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DID NOT WIN ON MERIT

“Tonight, DEI is back as Americans celebrated diversity and inclusion,” Khanna said in a video posted to his X profile Tuesday. “Likely three Black governors, the first Latina governor in Texas, the first Muslim American senator, the first gay [male] senator. I love this America!”

Khanna was referencing the gubernatorial campaign victories of Keisha Lance Bottoms in Georgia, Byron Donalds in Florida and Crowley in Minnesota. Gina Hinojsa became the first Latina governor in Texas, Abdul El-Sayed in Michigan became the country’s first Muslim senator, and Chris Pappas in New Hampshire was the first openly gay man to be elected to the Senate in the nation. All are Democrats except Republican Byron Donalds.

Khanna claimed these candidates did not win on merit, did not win based upon their ideas, did not win because they ran good campaigns. Nope! They only won because of skin color, ethnicity, sexual origination and/or religion.

MORE INSULTS

The long time race grifter, Al Sharpton, also declared that DEI is back. Then, the long time Trump hater, Robert Reich, repeated the insult:

“Rather than regurgitate the particular wins and losses that occurred Tuesday, I thought it more useful, at this point, to look at the big picture and identify the largest overall winners and losers for the nation as a whole.

Biggest winner: A diverse, equitable, and inclusive America. It’s Trump’s DEI nightmare. Georgia voters elected Keisha Lance Bottoms, the first Black female governor in the nation. Texas chose Gina Hinojosa, the state’s first Latina governor and first Democratic governor in more than 30 years. California elected Xavier Becerra, the state’s first Latino governor. New Mexico chose Deb Haaland, the nation’s first female Native American governor. Florida elected Byron Donalds, the first Black governor in Florida’s history (a Republican).

For the U.S. Senate, New Hampshire chose Chris Pappas, that chamber’s first openly gay member. Minnesotans picked Peggy Flanagan, the first Native American woman elected to the Senate. Michiganders chose Abdul El-Sayed, the first Muslim elected to the Senate.

These are remarkable wins. Some are attributable to a surge in voting by Black people, many of whom were understandably incensed at efforts to push Black representatives out of Congress through overt racial gerrymandering. And by Latinos, enraged at ICE’s wanton arrests and detentions. Women upset by Republican efforts to outlaw abortion in their states. And LGBTQ+ people, angry about the blatant bigotry of Trump and his Republican enablers.

But many straight white men and women also disagree with Trump’s narrow definition of America. It turns out that the nation is far more diverse, equitable, and inclusive than Trump or his Republican enablers want (or believe) it to be. Trump and his enablers tried to make us fear and hate one another over our many differences. They indubitably failed.”