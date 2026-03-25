AMERICA FIRST RE-IGNITED

AMERICA FIRST RE-IGNITED

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Justin. Hart's avatar
Justin. Hart
3h

I too felt that twinge in the back form Kent . As you pointed out the first red flag was he directed his resignation to the President not to his boss Tulsi Gabbard ( who I gave great respect for ) , it was all political to hopefully to embarrass our POTUS . It. Backfired because he has been exposed for what he is leaking info to others ( the press + congress ) is being a TRAITOR !

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Te Reagan's avatar
Te Reagan
2h

lol, I figure he is part of the ongoing psyops. We are seeing him for a reason. He is being amplified for a reason.

Tucker is def CIA as is most likely Candace Owens.

This article tells me you’re still playing the game of us verses them.

I’m inclined to believe this is all Kubuki theater.. 🎭

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