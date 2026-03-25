I almost feel like Joe Kent stabbed me in the back. The knife did not penetrate any vital organs so, eventually, I will get over it. Subscribers who joined my America First Re-Ignited newsletter two or three years ago have probably noticed how impressed I was of him. While he twice campaigned for congress in Washington’s Third District (where my husband & I escaped to during Portland’s 2020 riots) I met him twice: October 2022 & July 2024. Also, a friend and I hosted a Meet & Greet for him at the Long Beach Grange, Long Beach, WA in October 2023.^ I was extremely impressed with his broad knowledge of so many issues facing America & Americans and I have written about him a number of times. Check out the link below to read just two of the articles.

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HIS LETTER SCREAMS “POLITICAL”

Kent’s boss was Director of National Intelligence Tulsi Gabbard, not President Trump. His resignation letter should have been addressed to her. This is the first clue that the resignation which he made into a big public display is political, not principled.

This is the part of Kent’s letter to President Trump which is a lie: “Iran posed no imminent threat to our nation, and it is clear that we started this war due to pressure from Israel and its powerful American lobby.” You will find the entire letter below.*

NOTE: There are three very obvious typos in his letter. The most important letter he will ever write. Many, many people will examine it for years. Didn’t he proofread it? Did he write it in a hurry?

Kent’s January 8, 2020 Tweet: “Trump’s restraint shows that he wants a deal with Iran & his red line is American loss of life & IR nuke development. Our fundamental venerability remains - Troops in striking range of IR weapons & proxies w/ no vital US mission.”

“We should not sit and wait for the next attack, wipe Iran’s ballistic capability out and get our troops out of Iraq-they are only targets now. . . . I personally think we should have crushed their ballistic & nuke capes, but Trump has a plan, he has definitely earned the confidence of any clear-eyed observer.

NOTE: This Tweet was written just 12 months after his first wife was killed in Syria on January 16, 2019.

INVESTIGATING KENT FOR LEAKING

No doubt Joe Kent, as Director of the National Counter-Terrorism Center, knew he was being investigated for leaking classified information. After all, he had been blocked from any and all classified intelligence briefings for some months, including those pertaining to Iran. Surely, he noticed. If he was not involved in the Iran intel meetings, his complaints cannot be accurate and truthful. According to former deputy White House chief of staff Taylor Budowich, Kent was “often at the center of national security leaks” and used his position to undermine the President. The FBI probe, which is handled by the Counterintelligence Division, was first reported by Semafor as being a “months-long” inquiry that predated his public break with the administration.

ONLY HIS WIFE “FOLLOWED” KENT OUT THE DOOR

Neither figurally nor literally, no one that is privy to the intelligence pertaining to Iran, has walked out the door behind Kent. Indeed, he claims that 18 “intel officials” agree with him, that we should not have bombed Iran. Where are they? Who are they? Why don’t they speak out? Where are their resignations? During multiple interviews since his resignation, Kent has refused to name these 18. It has been almost a month since the bombing which eliminated Iran’s top 50 leaders on February 28th. Indeed, just last week, Gabbard and CIA Director John Ratcliffe testified on Capitol Hill that there was and is massive intel that Iran presents a huge threat to America. The Mullahs have already killed about 2,000 Americans.

So, why did Kent flip 180 degrees, destroy his career and ruin his reputation? The rumor that is floating around Washington’s Third Congressional District, where Kent lives, is that his second wife, Heather Kaiser, whom he married on October 31, 2023, is a hate-Trump Liberal and she was able to flip him. When Baby Boomers were young we called this “pussy whipped.” Forgive the profanity. Prince Harry is a prime example of how a new wife/girlfriend can massively influence a man.

Kaiser wrote for The Grayzone in 2023, a publication founded in 2015 by Far Left journalist Max Blumenthal. The outlet, considered fringe, far-left, hyper-partisan, is known for its anti-war stance and has frequently published content critical of Israel and US foreign policy. According to a June 2, 2024 report written by Joseph Menn in The Washington Post, Greyzone website’s managing editor, Wyatt Reed, reportedly received payments from Iran’s state-run broadcaster PressTV, which was sanctioned by the Biden Regime back in 2021. “Many of its articles strike a leftist tone, and its coverage has been positive toward Russia, Syria, and other authoritarian states,” The Washington Post summarizes.

CONCLUSION

When he becomes a paid contributor for CNN, MS NOW, or other hate Trump fake news outlets, we will know that Kent’s resignation was 100% political, not principled.

Follow me on X @DianeLGruber

^Kent did not show up because a long time friend had just passed away, so he was spending time with the man’s wife and kids.

* ”President Trump,

After much reflection, I have decided to resign from my position as Director of the National Counterterrorism Center, effective today.

I cannot in good conscience support the ongoing war in Iran. Iran posed no imminent threat to our nation, and it is clear that we started this war due to pressure from Israel and its powerful American lobby.

I support the values and the foreign policies that you campaigned on in 2016, 2020, 2024, which you enacted in your first term. Until June of 2025, you understood that the wars in the Middle East were a trap that robbed America of the precious lives of our patriots and depleted the wealth and prosperity of our nation.

In your fist administration, you understood better than any modern President how to decisively apply military power without geting (sic) us drawn into never-ending wars. You demonsiratd (sic) this by killing Qasam Solamani and by defeating ISIS.

Early in this administration, high-ranking Israeli officials and influential members of the American media deployed a misinformation campaign that wholly undermined your America First platform and sowed pro-war sentiments to encourage a war with Iran.

This echo chamber was used to deceive you into believing that Iran posed an imminent threat to the United States, and that should you strike now, there was clear path to a swift victory.

This was a lie and is the same tactic the Israelis used to draw us into the disastrous Iraq war that cost our nation the lives of thousands of our best men and women. We cannot make this mistake again.

As a veteran who deployed to combat 11 times and as a Gold Star husband who lost my beloved wife Shannon in a war manufactured by Israel, | cannot support sending the next generation off to fight and die in a war that serves no benefit to the American people nor justifies the cost of American lives.

I pray that you will reflect upon what we are doing in Iran, and who we are doing it for. The time for bold action is now. You can reverse course and chart a new path for our nation, or you can allow us to slip further toward decline and chaos. You hold the cards.

It was an honor to serve in your administration and to serve our great nation.

Joseph Kent