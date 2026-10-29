During these critical 2026 midterms, perhaps the most important for well over a half century, the choice is clear: Lose our constitutional freedoms by voting for Communists & Islamists, or keep & expand our freedoms by voting for Republicans who believe in President Trump’s agenda.

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My long time subscribers know that I have been a weekly guest on “Tea With George” based in Lynchburg, Virginia for over three years now. Recently, George Caylor, the host, asked me to tape one-minute audios. They are broadcast on radios via the American Christian Network based in Spokane, WA and Virginia Talk Radio Network based in Lynchburg, VA. So far, I have produced eight such audios. I thought you might like to listen to them:

[The first one is extremely important.]

After Dems Take Over House & Senate, They Are Poised To Implement A Violent Insurrection Against The Trump Administration

Jack Smith Created An Illegal List Of Americans Who Supported Trump

What Do Timothy McVeigh And Ilhan Omar Have In Common?

Low Level Terrorism

From Abortion in 1973 to Post-Birth Infanticide in 2026.

Cannibals, Clancy and Liberal White Women.

The Changing Face Of Retirement

LBJ’s Failed “War On Poverty”

Check me out on X @dianelgruber.