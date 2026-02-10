Nancy Guthrie playing Mahjong.

As law enforcement in Tucson, AZ becomes ever more baffled, my memory returns, again & again, to what a judge said to me about 20 years ago: “Diane, criminals don’t think like you & me.”

While working out side by side on treadmills at the West Linn Fitness Center, this Clackamas County (OR) judge and I were discussing a high profile case which has just been assigned to him. A Portland attorney in his 50s had been kidnapped and his body had been found four days later tied to a tree in a wooded area of the county. The three Mensa members (Ha! They were crackheads.) who abducted him obtained $700 from his bank account after they tortured him for his PIN number. According to this judge, they didn’t know that ATM machines limit how much money can be withdrawn each day, AND they thought “wealthy” people keep their wealth in their bank accounts.

I don’t believe this was a kidnapping for ransom. Those who are pretending to have her are merely scammers and opportunists. I think the monsters entered Mrs. Guthrie’s home for another purpose. Sad to say, but I believe Nancy Guthrie went to be with her Lord and Savior shortly thereafter.

