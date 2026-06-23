President Donald Trump is said to be evaluating the use of the new VC-25B Bridge aircraft for an inaugural flight to Mount Rushmore in the gorgeous Black Hills of South Dakota on July 3, 2026. Another brilliant idea! This potential mission coincides with the nation's 250th-anniversary celebrations, known as the Freedom 250 event. According to senior White House sources, the aircraft, a Boeing 747-8i gifted to the United States government by Qatar, has undergone extensive retrofitting and flight testing to meet executive transport requirements.

This, as of June 13th, according to OmniFlights: President Trump is still planning to give a speech at Mt. Rushmore on July 3rd, like he did on July 3, 2020.*

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LOCALS BELIEVE TRUMP WON’T COME

“Why haven’t Secret Service agents arrive?” asks the locals who live in & around Hill City, the town at the base of Mt. Rushmore’s mountain. By the time President Trump gave his speech at Mt. Rushmore on July 3, 2020, a Secret Service advance team had been there for a month, prowling around Hill City & other locations both to establish a parameter around the iconic American symbol and to listen to the local gossip about any plans to harm the President of the United States.^ So far, the agents have not arrived.

How do I know this? Most of my long time subscribers are aware that my husband and I spend the warmer months at our mountain cabin in the Black Hills, not far from Mt. Rushmore. My hairdresser is friends with the man who heads up security at Mt. Rushmore. He worked closely with Secret Service agents for over a month in 2020. He advised her that agents have not yet arrived. This surprises him and he wonders if the president will actually be coming. Yes, South Dakota is a Red State who voted for Trump three times; however, Democrats could still send in another Useful Idiot to assassinate President Trump.

Check me out on X @dianelgruber.

*My husband & I tried to get tickets for each of Trump’s speeches at Mt. Rushmore, as well as his 2023 speech in Rapid City , about 30 miles east of Mt. Rushmore, but were unable to.

^Hours before the event began, Indian activists and their supporters used three disabled vans to block the main highway leading up to the monument (Iron Mountain Road) and set fires to terrorize those who had tickets to attend the president’s speech. They faced off with the South Dakota National Guard. Twenty were arrested.