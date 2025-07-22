Are the deranged Trump haters getting tired? It appears so. As President Trump’s poll ratings soar, has it dawned on them that screaming in the streets is not accomplishing anything? The laughably named “Good Trouble” protests last Thursday, in the heart of sanctuary city Portland, fizzled. Last November, Candidate Trump received only 17.2% of the vote there so there is no shortage of Trump haters. Indeed, the hatred against Trump in Marxist Portland is so strong, so nonsensical, that I, previously a long time resident, still have trouble describing it.^

Thursday, July 17th, the “nationwide” anti-Trump protests paid for by a handful of Marxist, Anti-America organizations, did not produce the numbers of haters that previous screaming contests have. “The Good Trouble Lives On” events were slated to occur in more than 400 locations coast to coast, far fewer than, for example, the “No Kings” protests on June 14th which claimed 1,500 locations and the life of an innocent man “of color.” When they tried to repeat it on July 4th, too many of the screamers were too busy barbequing in their backyards to grab their professional signs and turn out. The big question is: Does anyone really care about these clearly astroturfed non-spontaneous outpourings of hate for our election process and for those who voted differently than them?

This group partnered with just about every left-leaning activist organization one could name, from MoveOn to Rock the Vote yet they only turned out 300 at the ICE facility near downtown Portland, on South Macadam Avenue, literally just blocks from where my late father-in-law had his office and warehouse. There are far, far more than 300 residents who live within walking distance of this ICE facility.

WITH A HIGH % OF TRUMP HATERS, ONLY A FEW DOZEN OLDER PEOPLE SHOWED UP AT EACH PORTLAND AREA LOCATION

Attentive Americans may have been aware of the “No Kings” series of protests that took place on June 14th, one man was murdered in Salt Lake City. Hundreds of thousands of angry folks gathered in locations spanning the nation to declare loudly that the United States will not put up with having a king in charge. Well, congratulations. Either the protests paid off, or the country didn’t have a king in the first place.

In fact, the much-hyped event was just political theater. The United States has a president (or an autopen, depending on the year), so calls for “no kings” were little more than media-friendly fairy dust. By June 15th, nothing had changed in America. And what about the so-called 50501 (50 states, 50 protests, one day) movement born, allegedly “without any budget, centralized structure, or official backing” – on Feb. 5th? You never heard of them, did you?

That group has had numerous successive “days of action,” seven at last count, all billed as “a decentralized rapid response to the anti-democratic and illegal actions of the Trump administration and its plutocratic allies.” How has that worked out? I have been keeping an eye out for all bullshit protests cooked up by lunatics and never heard of this Soros-funded mob, until recently. The same group of Trump Derangement patients in our little beach community in Marxist Washington has held numerous “protests” starting in early January, with different names and different excuses, but not 50501. The “Hands Off” protest on April 5th produced an amusing response.

The “Good Trouble” website claims that Trump is in the process of attacking civil rights, but fails to provide specific details. In fact, the stated goals of these groups and protests are so vague that it would be impossible to tell if they had succeeded in their aims or not. Perhaps that’s the whole idea. Concrete action is hard. Protesting at well-funded demonstrations complete with ready-made placards and slogans, all provided free of charge, is not. These events appear to be increasingly narcissistic collaborations, allowing the immature & the lazy to congratulate themselves on being “good people” without having to expend the effort to develop well-thought-out rationales or beliefs. In other words, both the protesters and the violent thugs are little more than Useful Idiots for the Hard Left whose goal is to collapse America from within.

ASTROTURF, NOT GRASSROOTS PROTESTS

These are not grassroots protests, sparked by a painful restriction of rights. [Indeed, Americans’ rights under our US Constitution were enhanced on January 20, 2025.] They are publicity campaigns for the Democrat Party to encourage donations and generate media sound bites. It is a rare “protest” nowadays that does not provide “tools” for social media amplification.

Consider the “Good Trouble” movement, which has automated X posts to click on to spread a carefully curated message that requires zero thought. For example, “Trump is trying to divide us, but we know the power of coming together,” or “We are facing the most brazen rollback of civil rights in generations.” Said messages don’t bother to explain HOW or WHY Trump is trying to “divide us.” Likewise, there is no attempt to explain HOW, WHAT, WHY, WHEN there is a “brazen rollback of civil rights.” The Left’s Useful Idiots just swallow whole the cow manure fed to them.

Portland’s Far, Far Left Rag, Willamette Week, did not even bother to write about the “Good Trouble” protests. Had there been a big turn out, the bragging would have been splashed on their front page.

^We escaped from our Portland burb, West Linn, in December 2020, due in part because BLM/Antifa were allowed to own the streets and in part because the neighbors on our beautiful street were getting dangerous.