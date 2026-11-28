The “Muslim Culture” promotes and enjoys extreme abuse of animals, and I will be writing more about this in future articles. It took me four days to get up the nerve to watch and listen to the YouTube video wherein Florida's Attorney General, James Uthmeier, a Republican details the horrific, horrid torture of animals which Muslims PAY to perform. I did not want the images dancing in my head. Yes, they pay the apparent owners of the animals for the “pleasure” of slowly torturing animals to death. Islam is a sick, sick, sick, culture and religion. The English vocabulary does not have the words to describe such evil.

DEMOCRATS, IS THIS WHY YOU VOTED FOR MUSLIMS?

Is this why Democrats support and promote the Islamic take over of our nation, our culture and our society? I will take a page from Democrats’ playbook. When I voted for one Donald J. Trump in 2016, which I believed to be my right as an American, three Americans who had known me FOR DECADES, called me a “racist.” All three of them knew that my long, long, long term best friend was & is a woman “of color.” One of these jackasses was the “of color” nephew of my BFF.

Therefore, I feel free to call every Democrat voter, and I do mean every, during the midterms and before, a sick bastard who enjoys watching and listening to the torture of God’s creatures. After all Democrats have partnered up with this sick culture.