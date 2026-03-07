George begins this week’s episode of “Get Real” with discussing how the attack on Iran has cost him $6,000 and how Democrats’ Trump Derangement Syndrome has wiped out any concerns for the Iranian people who have been living under horrendous tyranny for 47 years. Diane recites the war the Mullahs have been waging on America from the time they took over Iran. She also discusses how Democrats are gaslighting, lying and scamming the American people with their cow manure that America’s attack on Iran is unconstitutional and violates the War Powers Resolution of 1973. Steve explains how Iran is discussed in the Bible and how our attack on Iran is harming China.

Share

Listen to our 30-minute podcast by clicking here.

The “Get Real” host, award-winning financial adviser George Caylor was in George’s studio in Lynchburg, VA taping this podcast on March 4th. Historian & biblical scholar Professor Steve M. Putney called in on his cellphone from his vacation home in Intercession City, Florida. This retired Oregon attorney joined them, via the internet, from our beach house at the mouth of the mighty Columbia River, in Washington State, where Lewis & Clark first arrived at the Pacific Ocean, the end of their westward trek. Each of our podcasts is broadcast on American Christian Network every Saturday, at noon Pacific Time. We normally tape Wednesday mornings for the following Saturday’s radio broadcast.

Check me out on X @dianelgruber.