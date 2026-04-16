The Democrats believe they can’t win by following the US Constitution so they are forever scheming to pervert the document which has kept us free for well over 200 years. With Virginia joining the scheme, they are now just 48 “electoral votes” away from throwing the 2028 presidential election into complete chaos.

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MOB RULE TO HELP DEMOCRATS

The National Popular Vote Interstate Compact (NPV) has now been enacted by 19 Democrat-run jurisdictions (shown in green) possessing 222 of the 270 electoral votes needed to destroy, Democrats believe, the Electoral College provision of the US Constitution: CA, OR, WA, CO, NM, MN, IL, HI, VA, MD, DE, NJ, NY, CT, MA, RI, VT, MA and Washington DC. Democrats in six additional states with 65 electoral votes (Arizona, Michigan, New Hampshire, Nevada, Pennsylvania, & Wisconsin-shown in yellow) are currently scheming to join the mob in time for the 2028 presidential election. Queen Hillary says that mob rule is justified in order for Democrats to seize power.

Eighteen states, ALL run by Democrats, plus the District of Columbia, have signed onto the NPV to throw future presidential elections into more chaos than even the rigged 2020 election. Democrats are trying to wipe out the Electoral College without going through the amendment process.* Since Donald beat Queen Hillary, this asinine backdoor method of subverting the US Constitution has accelerated. Election deniers, all!

WHAT IS THE NATIONAL POPULAR VOTE INTERSTATE COMPACT?

It is not a law, nor a regulation, nor a court decision, nor a ballot measure voted on by Americans. States that sign the NPV contract agree that they will completely ignore, yes I said ignore, how their citizens voted in the presidential election in their state, and give all their state’s Electoral College Votes to whichever candidate gets the most votes nationwide. In theory, this could be a Republican candidate, but the Democrats who devised this scheme believe this will produce wins only for Democrat presidential candidates for all eternity.

The Democrats hope to have enough states signed onto the NPV contract in time to throw the 2028 presidential election into a constitutional crisis which will then go to the US Supreme Court to determine who won the election. This is one reason they were so desperate to keep a dementia patient in the White House, that is, so they could add two MORE Leftist justices to the court who do not respect our constitution.

The NPV contract is an end run around the amendment process of the US Constitution, and thus is totally unconstitutional. The Democrats, Progressives, Marxists who put together this scheme are not ignorant. They know it is unconstitutional; but, they believe that the US Supreme Court will be owned by Progressives & Marxists by 2028 (or at least by 2032) and will rule in their favor. Biden placed one avowed Marxist on the court, Justice Jackson, who has clearly stated she does not approve of Freedom of Speech and Press in the First Amendment. Had Kamala Harris become president, one could reasonably expect her to replace one or two aging justices with those who believe the constitution is flawed and need not be followed.

NATIONAL POPULAR VOTE AMENDMENT

A TRUE national popular vote for president is rather simple. State lines are ignored. The Electoral College section of the US Constitution (Article II, Section 1) is repealed. All votes across the country are collectively added up, and the candidate with the most votes wins, even if it is less than 50%, such as the 1992 election when Bill Clinton was elected with only 47% of the vote.

To repeal the Electoral College section of the constitution requires an amendment. Several such proposals have been introduced by Democrats in Congress over the decades. All these efforts failed. An amendment must pass in both the US House & US Senate by a two-thirds vote and then it must be ratified by three-fourths of the states, that is, 38 states.** Democrats know this will never happen because they don’t own 38 states, so they are trying to make an end run around the US CONSTITUTION.

DEMOCRATS DON’T WANT CONSTITUTIONAL AMENDMENT

When was the last time power-mad Democrats followed our constitution? They have spent the last 60+ years undermining it, with great success. Indeed, it could be said that the Biden/Harris Regime did the most damage to our Constitutional Rights than any other administration. Remember when we had total freedom of speech? Can you find “thought crimes” in the US Constitution?

And what about permits required to bear arms? THAT is not in the constitution. Remember when Americans could freely exercise their faith? Covid gave bullies the unconstitutional excuse to close church services. Is there anything in our constitution that says some people deserve more rights than others? No? Then why did the DC Swamp give out tax dollars based upon skin color?

Despite our precious Bill of Rights, Americans are oppressed & controlled by WAY TOO MANY rules & regulations written by unelected bureaucrats and promoted by Democrats, RINOs and sundry other totalitarians. Now, these same election deniers want to remove Americans’ right to elect our presidents.

IT ALL BEGAN IN 2000

Why do Democrats believe this “compact” will help them win all future presidential elections? In theory, this could help the RNC as much as the DNC, right? But, theory is not real life. In practice, Democrats and many others believe the high-population areas will choose all future presidents under the National Popular Vote Interstate Compact. Those are the areas that are packed with Democrat voters, many expecting Democrat politicians & bureaucrats to give them more & better handouts at the expense of American earners living in the rest of the country. Indeed, most states that have adopted the NPV Compact have been owned by Democrats FOR DECADES.

Narcissistic Democrats have been seething ever since George W. Bush beat Bill Clinton’s Vice President, Al Gore, in the 2000 presidential election.^ They have been scheming ever since. With Trump’s win in 2016 Democrats and some RINOs went stark-raving mad. Four days after Trump’s win, New York’s governor, Andrew Cuomo, was so incensed that he issued a press release promoting the NPV Compact which he had signed over two years earlier, in April 2014. Since the 2016 election, the number of states who have signed onto this backdoor method of subverting the US Constitution has more than doubled. Election deniers, all!

When the NPV states add up to 270 Electoral Votes, the Democrats believe that they will never lose a presidential election again. With the recent addition of Virginia, they currently have 222.

IS THIS SCHEME CONSTITUTIONAL?

Constitutional scholars question that this scheme would pass constitutional muster. Regardless, the first presidential election that involves this “Interstate Compact” will be thrown into the courts and it will be weeks before a president-elect is declared, repeating the chaos created by Democrats in 2000.^

Will the US Supreme Court need to step in again to prevent the Democrats from stealing the 2028 presidential election? Perhaps the better question is: will they step in or will they allow the Democrats to steal the presidency in 2028 like they did in 2020?

* The National Popular Vote Inc. was established in the wake of the 2004 presidential election where Sen. John Forbes Kerry (MA-D) failed to unseat President George W. Bush. Crazy Dems had so bought into the Big Media lies that Kerry was a shoe-in that they just would not, could not, return to reality. “WE MUST CHANGE THE RULES!” They declared.

** The amendment is ratified either by being passed by the state legislatures OR by state conventions.

^ Gore won the popular vote by 532,902 votes, but George W. received 271 Electoral Votes to Gore’s 266. Florida ruse: Al Gore never intended to accept the results of the 2000 election. During the campaign he assembled five teams of attorneys. These teams were ready to cry “foul” in five different battleground states if the popular vote was close in those states. Ohio and Florida were the two states where they expected very close popular votes.

In the end, Gore’s team chose to make Florida into a media circus & constitutional crisis. Bush 43 won both the popular vote and Electoral Vote in Florida, but Gore’s attorneys rushed in to create a five-week spectacle by claiming the “chad” machines were faulty. These machines had been used in state, local & national elections FOR DECADES without any problems. Americans watched as Florida election officials and volunteers peered at the chad holes to “discern” the voter’s “intent.” Say what? The US Supreme Court ruled that re-counting only a few heavily-Democrat Florida counties was illegal. Bush was elected president, but it took over six weeks before the public knew who the next president would be.