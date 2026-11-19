The following article was written by Peter Rykowski for The New American magazine. He warns of the nightmare, should Democrats try to implement this unconstitutional scheme, that will throw the 2028 presidential election into the US Supreme Court. Democrats are like school yard bullies. If they can’t win under the rules they change the rules no matter the damage it causes. Indeed, most of them are sociopaths.^

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PLANNING CONSTITUTIONAL CRISIS

The National Popular Vote Interstate Compact (NPVIC), an unconstitutional interstate agreement designed to subvert the Electoral College, potentially has enough Democrat support in state legislatures to enter into force in the next two years, a major setback for the American system of government, if it happens.

In the midterm elections on November 3th, Democrats gained trifectas (the governorship, senate & house) in at least five states: Arizona, Michigan, Nevada, Pennsylvania, and Wisconsin. Together, they represent 61 electoral votes. If these states join the 18 states plus the District of Columbia that have already ratified the NPVIC, the compact will have 283 electoral votes, more than the 270 required for it to enter into force. In addition, Democrats in Georgia, New Hampshire, North Carolina, and Texas, will soon control one legislative chamber.

Democratic leaders in these states already appear to be considering the NPVIC. In interviews with The New York Times, Michigan state Representative Carrie Rheingans (D-Ann Arbor), Wisconsin state Representative Clinton Anderson (D-Beloit), and Wisconsin state Senator Kelda Roys (D-Madison) all expressed support for having their respective states join the compact. Additionally, Pennsylvania Governor Josh Shapiro said in an interview with Politico that he is “open to” allowing his state to join the NPVIC.

In April, Virginia, with its 13 electoral votes, became the latest state to join the compact. In an interview with NPR, state Delegate Dan Helmer (D-Fairfax) described it as “one of those actions that we can take to protect American democracy right now.”

PURE DEMOCRACIES COLLAPSE INTO VIOLENCE

The NPVIC would require participating states to award their electoral votes to the presidential candidate who wins the popular vote nationally, regardless of whether that candidate wins in the individual participating states. The compact not only directly undermines the Electoral College, but is an assault on the United States’ federalist and republican form of government.

Under this scheme the Electoral College would exist merely as a shell; no longer would it represent the interests of the states, but rather a plurality of the nationwide will of the people. Such a fundamental change would further undermine the role of the states, making them further subservient to the national interest. And it would also be the most radical departure from a republic toward a democracy since the ratification of the 17th Amendment, which allowed for the direct election of U.S. senators rather than having them chosen by the legislatures of their states, as originally prescribed in Article I, Section 3, Clauses 1 and 2 of the Constitution.

Despite appeals to “democracy” by NPVIC supporters, the Founding Fathers despised democracy and instead designed the federal government as a constitutional republic. For example, in The Federalist, No. 10, James Madison, the father of the constitution, asserted that “Democracies have ever been spectacles of turbulence and contention; have ever been found incompatible with personal security or the rights of property; and have in general been as short in their lives as they have been violent in their deaths.” By contrast, he noted that “a republic … opens a different prospect, and promises the cure for which we are seeking.”

The Founders’ wariness of democracy is precisely why they designed a government with robust checks and balances, including the Electoral College. This system has been essential to protecting Americans’ God-given freedom from government infringement.

DIANE’S NOTE: The DSA platform calls for replacing the US president and the US Supreme Court with an executive & judiciary chosen by & subordinate to Congress, because DSA’s leaders believe they will own Congress by then.

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^A sociopath is an informal, commonly used term for a person with Antisocial Personality Disorder (ASPD)—a mental health condition characterized by a persistent disregard for the rights, feelings, and safety of others, alongside a lack of empathy and remorse.