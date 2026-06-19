AMERICA FIRST RE-IGNITED

AMERICA FIRST RE-IGNITED

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kathy
2h

Trump's efforts to stop Voter Fraud --- This is what I voted for!

Before Democrats subverted the whole electoral process, you had to document that you COULD NOT go to the polls on election day in order to vote absentee.

I spent 10 years as a long haul trucker and easily documented that I couldn't be home on election day. People with medical problems can do this, too. In advance.

If you just can't be bothered to go to the polls on election day and maybe even stand in line for an hour to exercise a right most of the world doesn't have, then maybe you shouldn't vote at all.

In 2012 a reporter, to prove he could, applied for absentee ballots for whole nursing home and collected them, documenting it with a hidden camera. Yes, there is MASSIVE Democrat Voter Fraud, and mail-in ballots facilitate it.

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