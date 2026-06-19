The“Get Real” pundits start this week’s discussion with Steve explaining the bizarre process whereby the Republican Party of Virginia nullified the votes of the primary in Lynchburg and disavowed the Republican Party of Lynchburg.

Diane discusses the plot to slaughter attendees at the White House’s UFC 500 which was planned by 23 of Democrats’ Useful Idiots. SEE ARTICLE LINKED BELOW. The terrorists’ ringleader is an illegal alien who was granted DACA protection from President Obama. George, who lived in Germany in the 1980s, pointed out that the Baader-Meinhof Gang which terrorized Germany FOR YEARS had only 20 members.

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Diane also discusses the brilliance of President Trump who has ordered the US Postal Service to establish rules pertaining to mail-in ballots. This, hopefully, will eliminate the systemic fraud within Blue State elections. SEE ARTICLE LINKED BELOW. AND, if CA, OR & WA, who have refused to turn over voter data to the Civil Rights Division of the US DOJ, refuse to provide such data to USPS, their residents will be unable to vote.

Listen to our 30-minute podcast by clicking here.

The “Get Real” host, award-winning financial adviser George Caylor and historian & biblical scholar Professor Steve M. Putney were in George’s studio in Lynchburg, VA taping this podcast on June 17th. This retired Oregon attorney joined them, via phone, from our mountain cabin in the gorgeous Black Hills of South Dakota, near Mt. Rushmore. Each of our podcasts is broadcast on American Christian Network every Saturday, at noon Pacific Time. We normally tape Wednesday mornings for the following Saturday’s radio broadcast.

Check me out on X @dianelgruber.