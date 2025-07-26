Somali Democrat Socialist Omar Fateh, age 35, was raised in upper middle class comfort in Washington DC by his parents who immigrated from Somalia. When he could not win a school board seat in Virginia in 2015, he moved to the “Little Mogadishu” section of Minneapolis. He is running for mayor of Minneapolis against the incumbent Democrat, Jacob Frey. Currently a state senator, Fateh’s campaign pledges include $20 minimum-wage by 2028, “free” public housing, “free” college tuition, rent controls, and help for illegal aliens, even murders, rapists, et al, in avoiding Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE). He also hopes to fund illegal encampments in Minneapolis with taxpayer dollars.

On July 19th, the Democrat Farm Labor Party (that is the name of the Democrat Party in Minnesota) endorsed Fateh over the far-left incumbent Mayor Jacob Frey, who is running for re-election to a third term.

FRAUD & CORRUPTION RUNNING AMUCK

Fateh and his family members have also “racked up an impressive number of scandals,” according to American Experiment. His sister-in-law, also a state senator, lied to a grand jury about election fraud, and Fateh himself was caught red-handed in campaign finance violations in 2022. Close associates have been found guilty of bribery, wire fraud, and money laundering, among other charges.

A Fateh volunteer was convicted of lying to grand jury about his handling of absentee ballots. Also, a federal jury convicted Muse Mohamud Mohamed, Fateh’s brother-in-law, “of lying to a grand jury when he said he returned three absentee ballots for voters, upon their request, during the 2020 primary election.”

Fateh was also linked to the crooks who ran the “Feeding Our Future” outfit, which defrauded the Federal Child Nutrition Program of $250 million. “When the Feeding Our Future scandal broke in January 2022, it was revealed that Senator Fateh had to return 11 campaign contributions totaling $11,000 received from individuals linked to the case. (Out of a total of $41,000 raised that year (2021),” the website explained.

That’s $250,000,000 of YOUR federal tax dollars stolen from the mouths of children by Fateh and his buddies!

Fateh is the largest single recipient of campaign donations from figures involved in the scandal. Among the donors to Fateh’s campaign were Salim Said, mastermind of the “Feeding Our Future” scam. In March, Said was found guilty of bribery, wire fraud, conspiracy, money laundering, and other charges.

Fateh was a big supporter of the scam. He accepted contributions from at least ten individuals who were later indicted. Given the heavy Somali involvement in the fraud, an obvious question is what Fateh knew about it and when. If Minneapolis voters elect this con artist their taxes will feed more fraud.

FATEH PROMOTES CRIME, FILTH, HI TAXES

Fateh also wants to provide “life-saving infrastructure like hand-washing stations, portable bathrooms, running water, safe needle disposal programs, and storage for personal belongings” for the city’s drug addicts. He has no interest in spending tax dollars to get them into drug treatment or mental health care.

Fateh claims that 47 percent of calls to 911 don’t require police, but instead “appropriate responders” such as social workers who do not carry firearms. Within a year, half the social workers in the city will be dead. Fateh will work on “prioritizing environmental justice,” a word created by The Left last week, which includes implementing carbon fees and “building a climate resilient city.”

Fateh’s initiatives will “empower minority communities,” and he wants to impose a local income tax to ensure that the “wealthy pay their fair share.” He does not explain what that “fair share” is. Like the Democrat/Communist candidate for NYC mayor, Zohran Mamdani, Fateh will chase the successful and the hard-working out of the city, if not out of the state.

PROTECTING CRIMINAL ILLEGALS

As for illegal aliens, he wrote on X, “as Mayor, I’ll stand up for our progressive values & ensure the MPD doesn’t interact with ICE — immigration raid or not.”

His “vision” is “protecting our communities from a hostile federal government.” According to this Communist, “The only way to stand up to Trump and his posse of unelected billionaires is to create a city that is radically inclusive and stands up for those who are the most at risk.” On that count, he differs little from Mayor Jacob Frey. The hate-Trump mayor has vowed to break the federal law that forbids harboring illegal aliens. Ha! Good luck with that, Mr. Fateh! In March, Frey said Minneapolis will remain a “safe haven” for illegal aliens who have committed crimes.

QUID PRO QUO

Yet another Fateh scandal involved campaign-finance shenanigans. A State Senate ethics panel upheld a complaint from Republicans that he had not paid the channel $1,000 for ads on the Somali TV YouTube channel during his 2020 campaign.

After the channel ran his ads, he lined up $500,000 in public funding for it. “Once in the Senate, Fateh wrote legislation to give Somali TV a taxpayer funded grant of $500,000,” GOP Senator Steve Drazkowski said. “Doesn’t this sound like outrageous corruption?” State Senator Fateh was conducting a quid pro quo in which he solicits the support of Somali TV only to turn around and give them half-a-million dollars of taxpayer money. Additionally, Somali TV’s continued support of Somali political candidates constitutes illegal campaign support from a nonprofit organization.

The next mayor of Minneapolis might be a Somali Democratic Socialist, AKA Communist, who sounds a whole lot like New York City’s Zohran Mamdani. Like Mamdani, Muslim State Senator Omar Fateh is a racist. He stated on the Minnesota State Senate floor that white Americans are all “white supremacists” and “domestic terrorists.” THAT, of course, will not prevent self-loathing white Liberals from voting for him during his senate race and endorsing him for mayor. Since only 20% of the city’s 425,000 residents are “black,” of which about half are Somalis, votes from suicidal white Democrats are needed to put this racist in the mayor’s office.