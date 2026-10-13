AMERICA FIRST RE-IGNITED

AMERICA FIRST RE-IGNITED

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Alan Devincentis's avatar
Alan Devincentis
1d

I don’t think “they” realize how pissed off we really are.

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c Anderson's avatar
c Anderson
1d

California’s Gavin Newsom signing in the Nick Shirley Act is just one piece of evidence of how anarchy has replaced the unity that our Bill of Rights once established. Anyone voting Democrat needs to take a step back to see how the party has pulled away from our foundational principles that once established us as a nation. More than half a million Americans died in the Civil War, which is about the population size of Portland, Oregon. It could easily be worse than that if it ever happens again.

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