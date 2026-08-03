When it comes to any Democrat legislation (state or federal) or leftist organizations like the SPLC & Antifa, carefully read the title, the sign over the door and their mission statement. Whatever it claims to represent, expect or anticipate the opposite of their stated intentions, such as Obama’s Affordable Care Act that made healthcare insurance companies richer at the expense of American families by raising premiums, lowering benefits and decreasing access to doctors.^ Antifa is supposed to stand for “anti-fascism,” but they are a violent, pro-fascism, anti-free speech group terrorizing law-abiding Americans.

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How about Demented Biden’s Inflation Reduction Act? It budgeted about 1.9 TRILLION to flood Democrat coffers with billions of taxpayer dollars for their green energy boondoggle and their favorite NGOs to rig elections both foreign & domestic, courtesy of the State Department’s USAID.

The Democrats who own Washington State enacted what the sponsor called a “Millionaire’s Tax” just months ago. The ink was not dry when the sponsor of the legislation started talking about lowering it to capture income taxes from modest-income residents. After all, there are not enough “millionaires” (about 21,000) in the state to fund all their give away programs for illegal aliens and various others who won’t work.

The SPLC, ACLU, NAACP and other so-called civil rights groups are notorious money-making enterprises which support Democrat campaign rhetoric and the DNC’s candidates. These self-serving groups with vacuous goals raise millions in tax free dollars for their leftist political agenda, which conveniently coincides with the Democrats’ leftist ideology and legislative goals.

If the SPLC or ACLU actually achieved their lofty goals and created a peaceful, harmonious society, they would be out of business, a business which raises millions and keeps founders & executives in wealth. None of them would have a reason to exist. Take note the next time a Democrat sponsors legislation, or they create another Leftist NGO with tax money, or another Soros or Singham funded group springs up: Whatever they call it, it is likely to be one BIG FAT LIE.

Thank you to my subscriber, John, who wrote most of this article. Like yours truly, he is struggling to survive behind enemy lines, Washington State, as thousands of Washingtonians escape.

Check me out on X @dianelgruber.

Southern Poverty Law Center: Race-Baiting Is Profitable Diane L. Gruber · Jul 16 Revealed 10+ years ago as a money-making scam with offshore investments in the Caribbean, SPLC has long gotten away with manufacturing preposterous claims that Nazis and other “white supremacists” such as Diane L. Gruber were on the verge of taking over the United States of America and ushering in a dark night of racist tyranny. But, the indictment alle… Read full story

^ Medicare under Obamacare does not pay enough to keep doctors in areas where there are “too many” older residents. Yours truly moved my healthcare from the Long Beach Peninsula, WA where there are ONLY two primary care doctors for 15,000 (mostly retirees) to Custer, SD where there are 10 doctors for 7,000 population. I have fabulous private insurance as well as Medicare, but little access on the Washington Coast: It takes 3-4 months to get an appointment with a primary care doctor, compared to 2 or 3 weeks in Custer. Also, if one needs to visit a specialist, one must drive 45 miles, 80 miles, 135 miles, 186 miles, depending upon what kind of specialist one needs. In Custer, all specialists are a mere 30 miles away in the bigger town of Rapid City. (We live 4-5 months each year in Custer and the rest on the Long Beach Peninsula.)