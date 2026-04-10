George begins the “Get Real” podcast this week talking about how America has been abandoned by the countries that will benefit the most when the terrorist regime in Iran collapses. He also explains how the new Islamist governor of Virginia is in the process of gerrymandering the state’s eleven congressional districts in such a grotesque manner that only one will be a GOP district. Currently, there are five Republican-held districts and six Democrat-held districts which accurately reflects the political balance in the state.

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Diane talks about Iranians living in America. In the late 1970s & early 1980s well-to-do Iranian family sent them teen boys to America to prevent them from being conscripted into the Mullah’s army. She expresses her heartbreak about America being abandoned by our European “allies” after America’s blood & treasure saved their sorry asses from the Nazis in WWII. We need to find the leaker in the government who told the Iranians that we had a downed pilot behind enemy lines.

Steve discusses how Obama left Americans to die in Libya, Biden left Americans to die in Afghanistan and Trump spared no expense to rescue two downed pilots behind enemy lines in Iran. This demonstrates true leadership, not cowardice. Steve wants a 20-year moratorium on all immigration to give immigrants a chance to assimilate, and he calls for the Immigration Act of 1965 to be revoked.

Listen to our 30-minute podcast by clicking here.

The “Get Real” host, award-winning financial adviser George Caylor and historian & biblical scholar Professor Steve M. Putney were in George’s studio in Lynchburg, VA taping this podcast on April 8th. This retired Oregon attorney joined them, via phone, from our beach house at the mouth of the mighty Columbia River, in Washington State, where Lewis & Clark first arrived at the Pacific Ocean, the end of their westward trek. Each of our podcasts is broadcast on American Christian Network every Saturday, at noon Pacific Time. We normally tape Wednesday mornings for the following Saturday’s radio broadcast.

Check me out on X @dianelgruber.