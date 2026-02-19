“As usual, the face of Emmanuel Goldstein, the Enemy of the People, had flashed onto the screen. There were hisses here and there among the audience. The little sandy-haired woman gave a squeak of mingled fear and disgust. Goldstein was the renegade and backslider who once, long ago (how long ago, nobody quite remembered), had been one of the leading figures of the Party, almost on a level with Big Brother himself, and then had engaged in counter-revolutionary activities, had been condemned to death, and had mysterious escaped and disappeared. The program of the Two Minutes Hate varied from day to day, but there are none in which Goldstein was not the principal figure. He was the primal traitor, the earliest defiler of the Party’s purity. All subsequent crimes against the Party, all treacheries, acts of sabotage, heresies, deviations, sprang directly out of his teaching. Somewhere or other he is still alive and hatching his conspiracies: perhaps somewhere beyond the sea, under the protection of his foreign paymasters; perhaps even - so it was occasionally rumored - in some hiding place in Oceania itself.” “1984” by George Orwell, first published in 1949.

Share

UNCONTROLLABLE EMOTION

Orwell paints a vivid picture of how the Party uses a screen, a scapegoat, and a crowd to bypass logic and trigger raw, animalistic emotion. Participants leap up and down, shout at the tops of their voices, and even throw objects at the screen to drown out Goldstein’s voice.

In “1984” the “Two Minutes of Hate” is a daily session wherein ALL the people are forced to watch a film depicting the Party’s enemies (notably Emmanuel Goldstein) and express intense, uncontrollable hatred, much like Democrats have trained Useful Idiots to scream at ICE officers without fully understanding why they are doing it. This month Washington State officials across the state have sent middle and high school students, without their parents’ knowledge, into the streets to scream at ICE officers who are not there.

So overcome by their senseless hatred, these trained robots often wind up attacking journalists, police, and bystanders. SEE VIDEO BELOW. A high school & middle school mob, sent out into the streets by their teachers and school administrators, recently beat up a mother walking her dog who merely asked “what is going on?” Police stood by and watched.

Like in “1984” these screaming sessions serve to redirect Americans’ subconscious frustrations and anger away from the Democrat Party & their destructive policies and toward external scapegoats much like Big Brother is redirecting anger caused by Oceania citizens’ miserable lives (poor food, cold apartments, constant surveillance) without blaming the government. The screaming sessions always end with the face of Big Brother appearing on the screen, bringing a sense of relief and “safety” after the chaos of the hate. Sound familiar? Democrats create the chaos and then claim only they can make it end.

STUDENT RIOTER: “I WANT MY MOMMY”

Check me out on X @dianelgruber.