Diane explains how the Democrats controlling Washington State have destroyed parental rights vis a vis the public schools, sending the kids out into the streets to scream at nonexistence ICE operations. George discusses his experience with George Soros.

Christian ministers have been silent in face of the evil which is consuming America, including failure to support the pro-life movement. George explains how Catholic priests perform exorcisms removing the transgender demon from a victim.

Steve continues his discussion of citizenship in America. Diane and George complain that way too much news time is being consumed with the Nancy Guthrie disappearance which has no effect on improving life in America.

The “Get Real” host, award-winning financial adviser George Caylor and historian & biblical scholar Professor Steve M. Putney were in George’s studio in Lynchburg, VA taping this podcast on February 11th.This retired Oregon attorney joined them, via the internet, from our beach house at the mouth of the mighty Columbia River, in Washington State, where Lewis & Clark first arrived at the Pacific Ocean, the end of their westward trek. Each of our podcasts is broadcast on American Christian Network every Saturday, at noon Pacific Time. We normally tape Wednesday mornings for the following Saturday’s radio broadcast.

