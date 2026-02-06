Christians have been silent in face of the evil which is consuming America. The “Get Real” pundits wrestle with the idea of whether it is too late to save America. Has The Left done too much damage? Diane discusses how Washington State’s Democrat governor and Democrat attorney general are promoting violence in the streets in order to distract from their failing economic policies. Steve discusses how politicians are promoting another civil war. Diane & George explain how and why Democrats intentionally flooded our systems using the Cloward & Piven method.

Steve also discusses the history of citizenship in America, as well as the influence of German immigrants in the election of Abraham Lincoln.

