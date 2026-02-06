AMERICA FIRST RE-IGNITED

c Anderson
2h

Distraction and obstruction are creating a dysfunctional system. The welfare system is key in this as WA and OR look for solutions that keep illegals from going back to their countries of birth. The increase in fuel taxes in Oregon is going to the voters in May instead of November because Gov Kotek doesn’t want a turnout that will beat out the Democrat’s answer to funding illegals. They say the tax is to fix roads, but it is extraordinary in amount, and will be inflationary as all goods are transported using fuel. It will be used for the Oregon Health Plan to cover illegals because there are more people who don’t work in the system, than people who are insured through their employer.

