Taped on April 15th, tax day, as we all scramble to pay income taxes, Diane reveals how California’s Democrats are in the process of passing a law to, literally, keep tax money fraudulently flowing to “immigrants” after they were caught funneling massive tax dollars to various foreign fraudsters via fake hospices. Should a journalist, whistleblower, or anyone publicly expose the fraud, he/she will be prosecuted, jailed for a year and forced to pay a $50,000 fine. SEE ARTICLE LINKED BELOW

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The Globalists have been importing foreign nationals in order to dilute the Christian base in America to transition us into a One World government. Steve wants a 20-year moratorium on all immigration to give true immigrants a chance to assimilate, and he calls for all those who reside here illegally to be deported. He also calls for Blue States, who gouge residents with high gas taxes, to temporarily suspend them during our War on Iran.

George begins the “Get Real” podcast this week talking about how AI can be and already is capable of creating a false image of and a false voice of a person in order to scam people into sending money.

George also explains how the new Islamist governor of Virginia is in the process of gerrymandering the state’s eleven congressional districts in such a grotesque manner that only one will be a GOP district. Currently, there are five Republican-held districts and six Democrat-held districts which accurately reflects the political balance in the state. Soon, Virginia’s voters will be voting on this new congressional district map. Diane reveals how Democrats in Oregon gerrymandered four of the six congressional districts in such a way to allow Portland’s Democrats to wipe out the votes in the rest of these four congressional districts.

Listen to our 30-minute podcast by clicking here.

The “Get Real” host, award-winning financial adviser George Caylor and historian & biblical scholar Professor Steve M. Putney were in George’s studio in Lynchburg, VA taping this podcast on April 15th. This retired Oregon attorney joined them, via phone, from our beach house at the mouth of the mighty Columbia River, in Washington State, where Lewis & Clark first arrived at the Pacific Ocean, the end of their westward trek. Each of our podcasts is broadcast on American Christian Network every Saturday, at noon Pacific Time. We normally tape Wednesday mornings for the following Saturday’s radio broadcast.

Check me out on X @dianelgruber.