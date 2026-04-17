AMERICA FIRST RE-IGNITED

AMERICA FIRST RE-IGNITED

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Richard Luthmann's avatar
Richard Luthmann
7m

When taxpayers feel like the rules are being bent—or hidden—they don’t just get frustrated, they start losing trust entirely. That’s the real issue here. It’s not about compassion or policy nuance—it’s about transparency and accountability. If public funds are being misused, the answer isn’t to silence exposure—it’s to fix the problem. Period. Any system that punishes whistleblowers instead of addressing fraud has its priorities backward. People working, paying, and playing by the rules expect the same from the government. Once that expectation breaks, it’s not just a political problem—it’s a legitimacy problem. And those are much harder to repair.

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Justin. Hart's avatar
Justin. Hart
38m

It is time for the taxpayers of California to heat up a pot of tar + get the feather bags out for the so called “ Assemblymen + women “ who can then be easily identified for trying to pass the “ Nick Shirley Law !”

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