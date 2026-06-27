AMERICA FIRST RE-IGNITED

AMERICA FIRST RE-IGNITED

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Richard Luthmann's avatar
Richard Luthmann
5h

Rhetoric matters when it becomes oxygen for unstable people. A party that normalizes “resistance,” smears ICE as fascist, excuses anti-police militancy, and treats immigration enforcement as evil should not act shocked when radicals absorb the message and escalate. That does not erase individual guilt. If the allegations are proven, the defendants alone chose violence and deserve the full weight of federal law. But the political environment deserves scrutiny too. Who funds the groups? Who spreads the language? Who protects the narratives? Who benefits from chaos? America needs lawful investigation, border enforcement, and zero tolerance for the funders and promoters of political violence.

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