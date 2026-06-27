The“Get Real” pundits start this week’s discussion with Steve talking about how the Republican leadership needs to go, to be replaced with politicians who follow the constitution and the MAGA agenda which gave Trump a landslide in 2024. The most important issues facing America today are the Save America Act to restore election integrity and the so-called birthright citizenship issue which is currently before the US Supreme Court. Steve also discusses Democrats’ Agenda 2029 to persecute Republican politicians & voters, and reverse all the gains made by Trump 47.

Diane continues the discussion about the plot to slaughter attendees at the White House’s UFC 500 which was planned by 23 of Democrats’ Useful Idiots. The terrorists’ ringleader is an illegal alien who was granted DACA protection from President Obama. The FBI arrested a “drone expert” who resides with his grandmother in Washington State.

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The “Get Real” host, award-winning financial adviser George Caylor and historian & biblical scholar Professor Steve M. Putney were in George’s studio in Lynchburg, VA taping this podcast on June 24th. This retired Oregon attorney joined them, via phone, from our mountain cabin in the gorgeous Black Hills of South Dakota, near Mt. Rushmore. Each of our podcasts is broadcast on American Christian Network every Saturday, at noon Pacific Time. We normally tape Wednesday mornings for the following Saturday’s radio broadcast.

Check me out on X @dianelgruber.