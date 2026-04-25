Taped on April 22nd, the day after Virginia voters barely passed a constitutional amendment allowing their Islamist governor to disenfranchise 49% of the state’s voters,^ Constitutional Professor Steve Putney correctly predicted that it would be ruled unconstitutional under the state constitution. SEE SECOND ARTICLE LINKED BELOW

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George and Steve explain how the Democrat governor of Virginia was able to market gerrymandering of the state’s eleven congressional districts in such a grotesque manner that only one will be a GOP district as a FAIRNESS ISSUE. Currently, there are five Republican-held districts and six Democrat-held districts which accurately reflects the political balance in the state.

Diane discusses the hideous “non-profit” organization that is funding racists and stirring up racism so they can get more donor money, the Southern Poverty Law Center. SEE ARTICLE LINKED BELOW She exposes how TDS has taken over the Democrat Machine in Washington State: They are blocking border patrol from state databases which they need to vet those entering from Canada. She also explains why VP Vance should NOT go to Pakistan to negotiate with Iran’s tyrants.

Steve discusses how the US Constitution requires the vice president to preside over Senate sessions and the history of that duty has been abdicated. He also explains how Senate Leader John Thune is failing the America people and our election system by refusing to bring the SAVE America Act up for a vote. It passed the House in February.

Listen to our 30-minute podcast by clicking here.

The “Get Real” host, award-winning financial adviser George Caylor and historian & biblical scholar Professor Steve M. Putney were in George’s studio in Lynchburg, VA taping this podcast on April 22nd. This retired Oregon attorney joined them, via phone, from our beach house at the mouth of the mighty Columbia River, in Washington State, where Lewis & Clark first arrived at the Pacific Ocean, the end of their westward trek. Each of our podcasts is broadcast on American Christian Network every Saturday, at noon Pacific Time. We normally tape Wednesday mornings for the following Saturday’s radio broadcast.

Check me out on X @dianelgruber.

^31% Republicans, 18% Independent.