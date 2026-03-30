George begins this week’s episode of “Get Real” by discussing why our podcast is being used by teachers in South Korea who are teaching students “proper English.” That puts pressure on me to enunciate my words better. Ha! But, this is quite an honor. George discusses his disgust with America’s “friends” failure to help up end the tyranny of the Iranian Mullahs. If the Iranian people are successful in gaining their freedom, America’s “friends” will benefit is many ways.

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Diane discusses her heartbreak over Joe Kent turning from a patriot to a Liberal, likely due to the influence of his second wife who hates President Trump. Steve is frustrated with the way that Republicans in the Senate allow the Democrats to pull them around by their noses. Historically, relatively little legislation has been passed since Trump 47 was sworn in because Republicans continually cave to Democrats’ lunacy. Is John Thune trying to cover for the “gang of six?”

Diane ponders why Washington Governor Bob Ferguson, an incredibly greedy Democrat, has not yet signed the 9.9% income tax bill that he pushed so hard for. It has been on his desk since March 13th. Although it doesn’t go into effect until tax year 2029, businesses and residents are already escaping the state.

Listen to our 30-minute podcast by clicking here.

The “Get Real” host, award-winning financial adviser George Caylor and historian & biblical scholar Professor Steve M. Putney were in George’s studio in Lynchburg, VA taping this podcast on March 25th. This retired Oregon attorney joined them, via cellphone, from our beach house at the mouth of the mighty Columbia River, in Washington State, where Lewis & Clark first arrived at the Pacific Ocean, the end of their westward trek. Each of our podcasts is broadcast on American Christian Network every Saturday, at noon Pacific Time. We normally tape Wednesday mornings for the following Saturday’s radio broadcast.

Check me out on X @dianelgruber.