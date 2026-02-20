George begins this week’s episode of “Get Real” by thanking Virginia Congressman Ben Cline, Republican, for rescuing a Christian family who were about to be executed by Muslims in Pakistan.

Diane explains how the Democrats controlling Washington State have destroyed voting rights and are so desperate to maintain the fraudulent election system they are criminalizing anyone who questions a voter’s registration, making it a misdemeanor carrying a $10,000 fine. Of course, if this bill passes, no one will ever file a voter registration challenge again.

Steve discusses the voter fraud investigation in Georgia as well as the persecution and conviction of a former county clerk in Colorado, Tina Peters. She complied with federal law during the 2020 election by backing up (saving) the voting data instead of deleting it like the corrupt Secretary of State demanded.

The "Get Real" host, award-winning financial adviser George Caylor and historian & biblical scholar Professor Steve M. Putney were in George's studio in Lynchburg, VA taping this podcast on February 18th.

