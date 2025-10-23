AMERICA FIRST RE-IGNITED

AMERICA FIRST RE-IGNITED

Discussion about this post

Kathy Christian
1h

The democrat party is a clear and present danger to the United States.

Ken France
1h

I’m hoping Blondi and the DOJ are all over that “master ICE tracker” with more than just stern and terse words.

