Standing alongside Los Angeles Mayor Karen Bass during their October 21st news conference, Representative Robert Garcia, who represents California’s 42nd Congressional District (a gerrymandered district which includes part of Los Angeles), announced that Democrats on the House Oversight Committee will launch what he called a “master ICE tracker.” The online database would allow the public to submit and review reports of ICE activity across the Los Angeles area, including videos and other data to assist criminal aliens to escape. This tool will also help Antifa and other violent thugs to target ICE agents for assaults and assassinations.

“Over the course of the next couple of weeks, the Oversight Committee will be launching on their website a master ICE tracker where we’re going to be essentially tracking every single instance that we can verify that the community will send,” Garcia said.“You’ll be able to send us information. ... It’ll be all available in one central place, and you’ll be able to look up that information as it relates to Los Angeles as well.”

BONDI: WE PROSECUTE ASSAULTS ON ICE

Attorney General Pam Bondi said yesterday that this plan by Democrats to launch an online platform tracking Immigration and Customs Enforcement operations in Los Angeles would endanger federal agents and expose them to harassment, violence and even assassination.

“Shutdown Democrats are already refusing to pay our law enforcement agents,” Bondi said in an October 22nd post on X. “Now, [Garcia] and [Blumenthal] are trying to put ICE agents at risk just for doing their jobs. [The Justice Department] has ZERO tolerance for violence against law enforcement—we will prosecute any person who physically assaults our agents.”

Border Czar Tom Homan said recent heated rhetoric, along with efforts to expose the movements and identities of ICE agents, have already correlated with a surge in organized attacks on law enforcement personnel and facilities.

“Death threats, attacks up over 1,000 percent,” Homan said in an interview earlier this month on “The Alex Marlow Show” podcast, attributing the escalation to “hateful rhetoric” by some media figures and Democrat politicians who compare ICE to Nazis or the Gestapo.

He said the Department of Justice is already investigating the financing of organized groups that attack ICE agents and facilities in a coordinated way. “They will find out who is funding this, and they will be held accountable,” Homan said, noting that the riots are “absolutely organized.”

The DOJ under the Trump Administration previously pressured Apple and Meta to remove apps and social media pages that tracked ICE operations. Apple deleted an app called ICEBlock earlier in October following a DOJ request, citing potential risks to agents’ safety.

FIGHTING THE RULE OF LAW

Garcia described the “master ICE tracker” as part of a wide congressional investigation into alleged wrongful detentions by ICE under the Trump Administration. Garcia also said he plans to hold a congressional field hearing in Los Angeles at which various residents, both illegal aliens & Americans, can testify (whine) about immigration law enforcement officials doing their jobs, calling it part of a broader inquiry into alleged civil rights violations by federal agents.

Garcia has joined forces with Senator Richard Blumenthal (D-CT), who is leading a parallel investigation through the Senate Permanent Subcommittee on Investigations. Pretending that ICE is detaining US citizens, these two Hate-Americans jackasses recently sent a letter to Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem demanding records.

Department of Homeland Security Assistant Secretary for Public Affairs Tricia McLaughlin rejected Garcia’s claims. She told The Epoch Times in an emailed statement that the department “enforces federal immigration law without fear, favor, or prejudice.”

McLaughlin noted that assaults on ICE officers have risen by more than 1,000% amid “smears” from “sanctuary politicians,” and warned that anyone who obstructs or assaults law enforcement will face consequences.

Diane wonders: If this tracking tool is “successful” in Los Angeles, will Democrats expand it to other cities?