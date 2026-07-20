Have you noticed? Most of the Communists who have emerged in recent months have never held a job and/or are still being supported by their parents and/or are community organizers and/or have stayed in college WAY TOO LONG? In other words, they are NOT mature adults. They have never experienced the real world where adults make their own way. They are demanding, sniveling teenagers. Just a few examples:

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LITTLE NEPO BABY COLONIZER ZOHRAN

NYC’s Communist Islamist Mayor Zohran Mamdani, age 35, the offspring of Indians who moved to Uganda and colonized it. Indian immigrants represent 1% of Uganda’s population yet own 60% of that country’s wealth. Indeed, although his parents and little Zohran have lived in America for some time now, they still own a huge, expensive compound surrounded by high walls and armed guards in Uganda to which Zohran returned to hold his wedding ceremony.

His father, Mahmood Mamdani, holds an endowed chair at Columbia University and his mother, Mira Nair, is an Indian filmmaker & director. Until the taxpayers of New York State started paying his salary as a State Representative in 2021 (he was age 29 then), Little Zohran had never held a paying job. When yours truly was age 29 I had been working and supporting myself for 11 years. Environmental advocacy groups noted he had the worst attendance record among Assembly Democrats due to missed votes. He missed 24 of the 71 legislative days during the 2025 session. During his entire tenure in the New York Assembly (2021-2025) Little Zohran missed 50% of roll-call votes. He is a product of exactly the kind of access and cultural capital which he claims is illegitimate when “whites” hold it.

MAINE’S NAZI PERVERT

Maine’s failed Democrat Candidate for Senate, Graham Platner, age 41, is living off his parents and the American taxpayers. [Although he is not disabled, he is receiving $4800 per month from the VA.] His father made a $200,000 down payment on his home. At age 40 yours truly was selling her first home and building her second one. His mother’s restaurant & inn, Ironbound located in Hancock, ME, is the only customer of his oyster business, “Frenchman Bay Oyster Company.” At age 38 yours truly was graduating from law school (I paid my own tuition at an expensive private school) and beginning her second career. NOTE: Platner is not a member of the Democratic Socialists of America, but he supports virtually all of their Communist programs.

SEATTLE’S COMMUNIST MAYOR

Seattle’s Communist Mayor Katie Wilson, age 45, never held a paying job until she began collecting her mayor’s salary earlier this year. She is married, her husband chooses not to work because her parents support the three of them (they have a daughter). She has spent barely seven months as mayor, yet businesses, big & small, and well-to-do residents are already escaping Seattle. The occupancy rate in office buildings is currently at 62%. Yes, 38% of the office space is empty. If this keeps up, only her precious Somali fraudsters, who do not work, will be left. Wilson describes herself as a “democratic socialist” and a Democrat. Her 2025 mayoral campaign victory was heavily supported by local Democratic Socialists of America members. She was also formally endorsed by the University of Washington youth chapter of the DSA.

COLORADO’S MUSLIM IMMIGRANT WAS FIRED FROM HER DEI JOB

Melot Kiros, age 29, has accomplished the impossible: She was fired from a prominent New York City law firm (Sidley Austin) despite the fact that she checks four DEI boxes: Immigrant, woman, dark skin hue and Muslim. We will never know if her abilities surpassed those of all the “white” Americans who applied because their applications went directly into the paper shredder.* She was hired right out of law school as a full-time associate focusing on securities regulation and enforcement. Barely a year later she was fired for refusing her employer’s direct order.

Kiros is the Democrat candidate who is running for Colorado’s First Congressional District (Denver). She has made it clear she hates America & Americans despite the fact that we, the American taxpayers, have been educating her since 1997 when her family moved from Ethiopia to Denver with their infant daughter. Kiros is a perpetual student who can’t hold a job: Bachelor’s degree in political science & economics from Washington College in Maryland in 2018, a Juris Doctor (law degree) from the University of Notre Dame Law School in Indiana in 2022 and, now, she is enrolled in a Ph.D program at the University of Colorado Denver School of Public Affairs studying universal basic income, reparations, and social equity policies.

Kiros returned to Denver after being fired from a prominent New York City law firm because she published a blog post defending pro-Palestinian student protesters and criticizing the legal industry’s pushback against them. When the firm requested she remove the post, she refused and was subsequently fired. She is running as a Democratic Socialists of America, AKA Communist, with an endorsement from Vermont Senator Bernie Sanders.

NEW YORK’s CHEVALIER IS REMEMBERED AS CHEERING ON THE OCTOBER 7th SLAUGHTER OF 1,200 ISRAELIS, AND BLM’s 35 MURDERS

Mamdani-endorsed Darializa Avila Chevalier, age 32, a Mamdani-endorsed Muslim, Anti-Semite Communist won the Democrat primary for New York’s 13th Congressional District. [She converted to Islam in 2018.] On October 8, 2023 Chevalier Chevalier was in New York City, where she attended a pro-Palestinian, anti-Israel rally in Times Square celebrating the slaughter 1,200 human beings and the kidnapping of 251.

Born in Florida of immigrant parents from the Dominican Republic, she has not yet held a job. She has spent most of her “adult” years as a student and/or an anti-America community organizer. She has lived in both the Dominican Republic, Venezuela and “Palestine.” Chevalier moved to New York City to study at Columbia College, Columbia University, where she graduated in 2016 with a Bachelor of Arts in Middle Eastern studies.

As a student at Columbia College, Chevalier organized with “Students for Justice in Palestine” and “Mobilized African Diaspora.” She highlighted her two months in “Palestine” as formative for her in connecting the system of oppression Palestinians live under to the “American system.” This delusion made her realize that “these are not only like systems, they are the same system. It was the same tear gas made in the USA that was being dropped on Gaza that was also being used against [Black Lives Matter] protesters in Ferguson.” What a crock of cow manure! She co-founded student organization “Columbia University Apartheid Divest” in 2016.

Chevalier began a Ph.D program in sociology at the Graduate School and University Center of the City University of New York, becoming a doctoral candidate by 2025. Her research has focused on immigration law and policy and incarceration in the United States, especially on the ways black immigrants from Latin America have been affected by the US criminal justice system and deportation.

VALDEZ GAINED HER FAME WITH TWO 2025 ARRESTS

Mamdani-endorsed Claire Marie Valdez, age 37, is the Democrat candidate for New York’s 7th Congressional District. Never employed in the private sector, she was born in Texas of Mexican-American parents. Her father, Larry Valdez, worked for 45 years as a civil engineer in the Lubbock, Texas office of the firm Parkhill. She is a member of the Democratic Socialists of America and Socialist Majority Caucus, AKA Communist. She claims to be "a dual citizen of Ysleta del Sur Pueblo Nation^ and the United States.” Dual citizenships are not recognized in the United State of America. She was raised in an upper middle home, claims to belong to a tribe that has only 5,000 members and has never lived on tribal lands. She cannot be a tribal member unless one of her parents is.

She was arrested August 1, 2025 while rioting outside the offices of Senators Chuck Schumer and Kirsten Gillibrand, protesting their votes against a resolution halting US sales of arms to Israel. On September 28, 2025, she was against arrested while trespassing in an ICE facility in Manhattan.**

LANDER JOINED DSA IN COLLEGE

Mamdani-endorsed Brad Lander, age 57, who defeated incumbent Congressman Dan Goldman, a rabid Trump hater, to become the Democrat nominee in New York’s 10th Congressional District, has never held a job in the private sector. Born & raised in an upscale suburb of St. Louis, Lander has pursued his political career in New York City since graduating from college, where he has become a mainstay in progressive activism. Along with Valdez, he was arrested last September for trespassing & rioting inside an ICE facility.** No doubt, this performance secured his “resist Trump” bona fides.

Lander joined the Democratic Socialists of America while he was in college. Despite his long tenure with the DSA, the DSA backed Chevalier and Valdez, both of whom have dark skin hues, but not this white Jew. Will DSA member caucus with Lander when they are in the US House? Will he be accepted as a member of the Anti-America, Anti-Trump squad run by fellow New Yorker, AOC?

One thing yours truly noticed while researching and writing this article: Virtually all of these Communists were indoctrinated in America’s various schools to hate America. These racist Communists plan to destroy our republic by tearing up the US Constitution. SEE THE DSA PLATFORM LINKED:

Check me out on X @dianelgruber.

*I practiced law in Oregon from 1986 & 2020. The law firms in Oregon’s biggest city, Portland, which has been owned by Democrats for 50 years, would NOT DARE hire a straight, white man without first proving to the woke powers that be that no DEI applicants applied for the job. Period! This has been the unwritten rule since at least the Democrat-funded, six-months-long BLM/Antifa riots of 2020. Put another way: If a DEI person applied, he/she/it got the job automatically AND could never be fired, even if the firm had to hire someone to work side by side with the DEI hire to assist AND even if it meant assigning most of the tasks to white employees who were hired on merit.

^ Ysleta del Sur Pueblo or Tigua Pueblo is a Native American Pueblo and federally recognized tribe. Its members are Southern Tiwa people who had been displaced from Spanish New Mexico from 1680 to 1681 during the Pueblo Revolt against the Spaniards. The people and language are called Tigua. They have maintained a tribal identity and lands in Texas. Spanish mostly replaced the indigenous language in the early 1900s, and today, English is increasingly gaining ground in the community.

**Valdez, Lander, and 9 other “lawmakers” were arrested by Department of Homeland Security (DHS) officials on the 10th floor of the building while demanding to inspect an Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) detention floor. They were issued federal violation notices and charged with a federal Class C misdemeanor / petty offense under 41 CFR 102-74.390(b) for “unreasonably obstructing the usual use of entrances, foyers, lobbies, corridors, etc.”