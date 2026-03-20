A resurfaced post shows Bobby Pulido urinating on President Trump’s Hollywood Walk of Fame star.

In his book “The Invisible Coup: How American Elites and Foreign Powers Use Immigration as a Weapon,” Peter Schweizer reveals that 15 elected members of Mexico’s Chamber of Deputies (Similar to the US House.) live full time in the United States. Their duties are to mobilize Mexican citizens within the United States for political causes, promoting & planning Mexico’s take over of the United States of America.

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“WEAPONIZING” MEXICANS LIVING IN US

Mexico utilizes a system of proportional representation where political parties must include “migrant candidates” on their lists. AMERICANS, THINK ABOUT THAT!!! This allows Mexican citizens who have established lives in cities like Los Angeles, Chicago, or Dallas to be elected to the Mexican Chamber of Deputies. This ensures that the millions of Mexican citizens living in the US have a direct voice in the Mexican government. Schweizer reveals that their presence is part of a broader strategy by the Mexican government to:

Organize Political Militancy: Use their status to mobilize Mexican citizens within the United States for political causes.

Sway U.S. Elections: Leverage a network of over 50+ Mexican Consulates to influence American domestic policy and voting blocks.

Exercise Sovereign Influence: Maintain a “shadow campaign” that allows a foreign power to exert political pressure directly from within American borders.

These officials do not just represent their constituents back in Mexico but actively work to “weaponize” migration as a tool for political and social change within the United States.

WHAT ARE BOBBY’S PLANS?

Bobby Pulido, who is running for Texas' 15th congressional district, calls himself a “winter Texan” because he lives in Mexico most of the year. Pulido’s wife lives in Mexico along with children from previous marriages. He owns a house in Mexico. He is an American citizen with a music career which requires him to live south of the border. This lead him to tell local newspapers in Mexico that he was considering dual citizenship in 2015. “I’m going to be Mexican because I want the same Mexican passport you have,” Pulido told El Norte, a Mexican outlet.

So, if this Democrat wins a seat in the UNITED STATES HOUSE OF REPRESENTATIVES, he will be the reverse of the 15 Mexican politicians residing in America. Pulido will likely be the first “American” elected to high office who resides in Mexico. It is fair to ask: Will he, like the 15 members of the Mexican Chamber of Deputies, actively work to “weaponize” migration from Mexico as a tool for political and social change within the United States?

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