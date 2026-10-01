AMERICA FIRST RE-IGNITED

AMERICA FIRST RE-IGNITED

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Deborah Taylor's avatar
Deborah Taylor
Oct 1

THE DEMONRAT PARTY IS CORRUPT, TREASONOUS, DIABOLICALLY EVIL, BLOODTHIRSTY, DEMON POSSESSED, ANTICHRIST TO THE CORE & THEY HAVE ALL BOWED TO BAAL FOR FILTHY LUCRE.

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Dawn's avatar
Dawn
Oct 1

The party is now ISLAMCRAT party of corruption communists Marxist socialists

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