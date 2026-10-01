Bobby Kennedy, Jr. provides Americans with a short, fascinating history of how the Democratic Party has evolved since the days of his uncle, President John F. Kennedy (May 29, 1917 to November 22, 1963) and his father, Bobby Kennedy, Sr. (November 20, 1925 to June 6, 1968). I implore anyone who is thinking of voting for ANY Democrat for ANY elected office to watch and listen to Bobby’s speech at the Republican Mid Term Convention. For those who gave up on the Democrats some time ago, you will better understand today’s Democratic Party & its candidates by listening to this member of the Kennedy Political Dynasty who was “inside the tent” most of his life. Here is a sample of Bobby’s remarks:

He explains the evolution of the Democrat Party 1) from being a strong advocate for the Bill of Rights to systemically obliterating it starting with the First Amendment; 2) from advocating for the working class to calling them “deplorables;” and 3) from viewing Israel as America’s most critical frontline ally in fighting the toxic ideology of Islamism to claiming Israel has no right to exist.

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