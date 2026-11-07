If you have been following the hatred spewing from the mouths of various Democrat, DSA and Islamist candidates this year you already know they are hellbent on destroying our Constitutional Republic. Now that their Useful Idiots have elected them, these America haters were quick to declare their plans to kill the Electoral College. One such scheme is the National Popular Vote Interstate Compact (NPV) which will be closer to reality now that there will soon be more Democrats living in governors’ mansions across the nation.

Seventeen states, ALL run by Democrats, plus the District of Columbia, have signed onto the NPV throwing future presidential elections into more chaos than in 2020. Democrats are trying to wipe out the Electoral College without going through the amendment process.* Since Donald beat Hillary, ten states have signed onto this backdoor method of subverting the US Constitution. Election deniers, all!

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WHAT IS THE NATIONAL POPULAR VOTE INTERSTATE COMPACT?

It is not a law, nor a regulation, nor a court decision, nor a ballot measure voted on by Americans. States that sign the NPV contract agree that they will completely ignore, yes I said ignore, how their citizens voted in the presidential election in their state, and give all their state’s Electoral College Votes to whichever candidate gets the most votes nationwide. In theory, this could be a Republican candidate, but the Democrats who devised this scheme believe this will produce wins only for Democrat presidential candidates for all eternity.

The Democrats hope to have enough states signed onto the NPV contract in time to throw the 2028 presidential election into a constitutional crisis which will then go to the US Supreme Court to determine who won the election.

The NPV contract is an end run around the amendment process in the US Constitution, and thus is totally unconstitutional. The Democrats, Progressives, Marxists who put together this scheme are not ignorant. They know it is unconstitutional; but, they originally believed that the US Supreme Court would be owned by Progressives & Marxists by 2028 and will rule in their favor. Indeed, Biden has already placed one avowed Marxist on the court, Justice Jackson, who has clearly stated she does not approve of Freedom of Speech and Press in the First Amendment.

NATIONAL POPULAR VOTE AMENDMENT

A TRUE national popular vote for president is rather simple. State lines are ignored. The Electoral College section of the US Constitution is repealed. All votes across the country are collectively added up, and the candidate with the most votes wins, even if it is less than 50%, such as the 1992 election when Bill Clinton was elected with only 47% of the vote.

To repeal the Electoral College section of the constitution requires an amendment. Several such proposals have been introduced by Democrats in Congress over the decades. All these efforts failed. An amendment must pass in both the US House & US Senate by a two-thirds vote and then it must be ratified by three-fourths of the states, that is, 38 states.** Democrats know this will never happen because they don’t own 38 states, so they are trying to make an end run around the CONSTITUTION.

DEMS DO NOT WANT A CONSTITUTIONAL AMENDMENT

When was the last time power-mad Democrats followed our constitution? They have spent the last 50+ years undermining it, with great success. Indeed, it could be said that the Biden Regime did the most damage to our Constitutional Rights than any other administration. Remember when we had total freedom of speech? Can you find “thought crimes” in the US Constitution?

And what about permits required to bear arms? THAT is not in the constitution. Remember when Americans could freely exercise their faith? Covid gave bullies the unconstitutional excuse to close church services. Is there anything in our constitution that says some people deserve more rights than others? No? Then why is the DC Swamp giving out tax dollars based upon skin color?

Despite our precious Bill of Rights, Americans are oppressed & controlled by rules & regulations written by unelected bureaucrats and promoted by Democrats, RINOs and sundry other totalitarians.

THE LEFT HAS ALWAYS CRAVED POWER & CONTROL OVER OTHERS

Why do Democrats believe this “compact” will help them win all future presidential elections? In theory, this could help the RNC as much as the DNC, right? But, theory is not real life.

In practice, Democrats and many others believe the high-population areas will choose all future presidents under the National Popular Vote Interstate Compact. Keep in mind, most of the Democrat-run states register non-citizens to vote and allow them to vote, such as Washington, Oregon and California. Those are the areas that are packed with Democrat voters, many expecting Democrat politicians to give them more & better benefits at the expense of Americans living in the rest of the country. Indeed, most states that have adopted the NPV Compact are owned by Democrats, and have been for decades.^^

IT ALL BEGAN IN 2000

Narcissistic Democrats have been seething ever since George W. Bush beat Bill Clinton’s Vice President, Al Gore, in the 2000 presidential election.^ And they have been scheming, too.

With Trump’s win in 2016 Democrats and some RINOs went stark-raving mad. Four days after Trump’s win, New York’s governor, Andrew Cuomo, was so incensed that he issued a press release promoting the NPV Compact which he had signed in April 2014. Since the 2016 election, ten states have signed onto this backdoor method of subverting the US Constitution. Election deniers, all!

When the NPV states add up to 270 Electoral Votes, the Democrats believe that they will never lose a presidential election again. With the addition of Nevada, Minnesota & Virginia, they currently have 222.^^

IS THIS SCHEME CONSTITUTIONAL?

Constitutional scholars question that this scheme would pass constitutional muster because agreements between states are expressly prohibited within the US Constitution. Regardless, the first presidential election that involves this “Interstate Compact” will be thrown into the courts and it will be weeks before a president-elect is declared, repeating the chaos created by Democrats in 2000.^

Will the US Supreme Court need to step in again to prevent the Democrats from stealing the 2028 presidential election?^^ Perhaps the better question is: will they step in or will they allow the Democrats to steal the presidency in 2028 like they did in 2020?

ELECTORAL COLLEGE PROTECTS AMERICA'S FOOD SUPPLY Diane L. Gruber · April 19, 2023 Nevada is about to sign onto the National Popular Vote Compact. The Democrats’ hatred for the Electoral College began in 2000 when George W. Bush beat Al Gore. Gore received half a million more votes than Bush, but lost the Electoral College by five votes. Extremely bad losers, the Democrats came up with this unconstitutional scheme to ignore the Ele… Read full story

* The National Popular Vote Inc. was established in the wake of the 2004 presidential election where Sen. John Forbes Kerry (MA-D) failed to unseat President George W. Bush. Crazy Dems had so bought into the Big Media lies that Kerry was a shoe-in that they just would not, could not, return to reality. “WE MUST CHANGE THE RULES!” They declared.

** The amendment is ratified either by being passed by the state legislatures OR by state conventions.

^ Gore won the popular vote by 532,902 votes, but George W. received 271 Electoral Votes to Gore’s 266.

Florida ruse: Al Gore never intended to accept the results of the 2000 election. During the campaign he assembled five teams of attorneys. These teams were ready to cry “foul” in five different battleground states if the popular vote was close in those states. Ohio and Florida were the two states where they expected very close popular votes.

In the end, Gore’s team chose to make Florida into a media circus & constitutional crisis. Bush 43 won both the popular vote and Electoral Vote in Florida, but Gore’s attorneys rushed in to create a five-week spectacle by claiming the “chad” machines were faulty. These machines had been used in state, local & national elections FOR DECADES without any problems. Americans watched as Florida election officials and volunteers peered at the chad holes to “discern” the voter’s “intent.” Say what? The US Supreme Court ruled that re-counting only a few heavily-Democrat Florida counties was illegal. Bush was officially elected president, but it took over six weeks before the public knew who the next president would be.

^^STATUS OF NATIONAL POPULAR VOTE

Seventeen states and the District of Columbia (with 222 electoral votes) have already enacted the National Popular Vote Interstate Compact into law. This includes 4 small states (Delaware, Hawaii, Nevada, Rhode Island, Vermont), 10 medium-sized states (Colorado, Connecticut, Maryland, Massachusetts, Minnesota, New Jersey, New Mexico, Oregon, Virginia, Washington), 3 big states (California, Illinois, New York), and the District of Columbia. Proponents believe the NPV Compact will take effect when passed by states with an additional 48 electoral votes. In reality, it will throw the following presidential election into chaos and into the US Supreme Court, just like the Democrats did in 2000 with Bush v Gore.