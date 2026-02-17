AMERICA FIRST RE-IGNITED

Richard Luthmann
1h

History matters—and accountability matters with it. The Ku Klux Klan did not arise in a vacuum. It was born out of Reconstruction-era Southern Democrats resisting the 13th, 14th, and 15th Amendments. That is documented fact. Yes, party coalitions evolved over time, especially during the 20th century. But evolution does not erase origin. Institutional power, regional machines, and political families do not simply vanish without legacy. The Democratic Party cannot pretend its foundational role in segregation and Klan-era terror is irrelevant because alignments shifted. If we are serious about truth, we acknowledge both political realignment and enduring responsibility—without selective memory or convenient historical amnesia.

