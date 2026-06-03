As Jill Biden begins her book tour, to the horror of Democrats who do not want We The People to be reminded of the First Dementia patient in the Oval Office, Joe filed suit to keep tapes he made in 2016 (while he was vice president) and in 2017 secret from We The People because these tapes reveal that he was well into dementia over three or four years before Democrats made him their 2020 nominee for America’s first puppet presidency. There are approximately 70 hours of audio files capturing conversations between Biden and his ghostwriter, Mark Zwonitzer, at Biden’s home while they were working on his 2017 memoir, “Promise Me, Dad.” [This book sold only 100,000 copies.] The recordings were obtained by Special Counsel Robert Hur during his 2023–2024 investigation into Biden’s illegal handling of classified documents. Hur declared Biden to be too senile to stand trial. Yours truly diagnosed Biden with dementia in May 2019 when I was writing for another blog. SEE MY 2019 ARTICLE BELOW

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TRUMP HAS HEART OF 65-YEAR-OLD

On the very day Biden’s handlers filed suit to hide his dementia, Trump got a clean bill of health from the White House physician:

“Just finished my 6 month physical at Walter Reed Military Medical Center. Everything checked out PERFECTLY. Thank you to the great Doctors and Staff! Heading back to the White House. President DJT”

It took just a few minutes after President Trump posted on Truth Social that his May 26th medical and dental exam checked out “perfectly” that fake media trotted out a Trump-hating doctor, claiming that Trump was lying about his exam at Walter Reed Hospital. How the hell would HE know?

On May 29th, US Navy Capt. Sean Barbabella, physician to the president, wrote: “President Donald Trump remains in excellent health, demonstrating strong cardiac, pulmonary, neurological, and overall physical function.”

In his three-page memorandum, Dr. Barbabella reported “AI-enhanced electrocardiogram (ECG) analysis estimated his cardiac age, an established measure of cardiovascular vitality, to be approximately 14 years younger than his chronological age.” WOW! This makes me want to rush to my doctor for such a test to determine if my heart is younger than my age!

Dr. Barbabella also reported: “Cognitive function, assessed with the Montreal Cognitive Assessment (MoCA), was within normal limits with a score of 30 out of 30.”

SAY WHAT? TRUMP TAKES ONLY THREE MEDS!!!!

The physician also noted that the president experiences bruising on his hands, which the White House has attributed to shaking hands while taking aspirin. The president’s vitals, examinations and lab results all appeared normal, according to the report. Last summer, Trump was diagnosed with chronic venous insufficiency after appearing with swollen ankles and legs. The physician’s report said “slight lower leg swelling was noted, with improvement from last year.”

The report stated: “Preventive counseling was provided, including guidance on diet, recommendation to take a low-dose aspirin, increased physical activity, and continued weight loss.” Trump is taking a total of three medications, including aspirin for cardiac prevention and two medications -- Rosuvastatin and Ezetimibe -- for cholesterol control. Yours truly knows people in their 50s who take more pills that President Trump who will be 80 on June 14th!!!!

Dr. Barbabella concludes his report as follows:

“SUMMARY: President Trump remains in excellent health, demonstrating strong cardiac, pulmonary, neurological, and overall physical function. His demanding daily schedule, including multiple high-level meetings, public engagements, and regular physical activity, continues to support his overall well-being. Cognitive and physical performance are excellent. He is fully fit to carry out all duties of the Commander-in Chief and Head of State.”

REICH’S DESPERATION IS SHOWING

Before Dr. Barbabella had even released his memorandum, Clinton’s former Secretary of Labor, Trump Derangement Syndrome patient Robert Reich, rushed to post his asinine take on the state of Trump’s health, pretending Trump is not four years younger than Joe Biden and pretending that Biden has not had symptoms of advancing dementia since at least 2017, little Bobby Reich spewed out his hypocrisy. Within minutes of Trump’s post on Truth Social Reich wrote:

“Behind the public’s mounting worries is a growing sense that Trump isn’t mentally all there. SHOW US THE POLLS, BOBBY! THERE IS NO “MOUNTING WORRIES” BECAUSE TRUMP’S POLICIES HAVE BEEN SO SUCCESSFUL. Physical and mental health aren’t easily separated, especially as one reaches 80. I often can’t remember where I put my wallet and keys or why I’ve entered a room. I also have less patience than I used to. I’m less tolerant of long waiting lines, automated phone menus, and Republicans.” DON’T PROJECT YOUR PROBLEMS ONTO PRESIDENT TRUMP.

“But if Trump can’t remember where he put, say, a top-secret memo or why he entered the Situation Room, or if he expresses bizarre impatience, it’s a potential risk to the nation and world. Worse, Trump is exhibiting clear symptoms of dementia.” BOBBY, SHOW ME WHERE YOU WROTE ABOUT BIDEN’S CLEAR DEMENTIA SIGNS WHEN HE WAS IN OFFICE. ACCORDING TO A.I. (GEMINI), HE NEVER DID.

“Trump ended yesterday’s Cabinet meeting with further evidence of his mental decline in another rant against Somali-Americans. ‘The Somalians, what they’ve done to Minnesota, the Somalians, crooked as hell. Ilhan Omar, crooked as hell,’ he said, in reference to the Democratic congresswoman from Minnesota. ‘They’re all crooks, and we got them, we got them. Now we’re putting the clamps on,’ Trump said.”

NOTE TO BOBBY: WELFARE FRAUD BY SOMALIS IS MASSIVE.

“His antipathy toward Somali-Americans is growing, with his dementia. In December, weeks before ICE went on a rampage in Minneapolis, Trump claimed Somalis made Minnesota a ‘hellhole,’ saying ‘the Somalians should be out of here. They’ve destroyed our country.’ Of Somalia-born Omar, Trump said, ‘she shouldn’t be allowed to be a congresswoman, and I’m sure people are looking at that. She should be thrown the hell out of our country.’ A day earlier, he called the congresswoman “garbage,” saying he didn’t want Somalis in the U.S.”

OPEN YOUR EYES & EARS, BOBBY: EVERY STATE THAT HAS A SUBSTANTIAL SOMALI COMMUNITY IS RIFF WITH FRAUD. THEY DON’T WORK. THEY LIVE OFF OF WELFARE AND, WITH THE HELP OF BUREAUCRATS & POLITICIANS, WELFARE FRAUD NETWORKS: Washington, Ohio, Minnesota, Maine, to name the biggest Somali fraud communities that have so far been identified. Maine has multiple “home health care” companies owned by Somalis, some of whom are housed next door to wire transfer services owned by the Central Bank of Somali. These fake businesses collect millions in Medicare tax money for services they do not provide. Also in Maine, Somalis stole money from a charity designed to help victims and families impacted by the biggest mass shooting in Maine’s history. The Democrat district attorney and the Democrat attorney general refused to prosecute the thieves.

“The evidence continues to mount. Trump is both physically and mentally incapable of discharging the duties of president of the United States. The sooner the 25th Amendment is invoked, or he is impeached, the safer America and the world will be.”

KEEP LYING, BOBBY, ONLY YOUR “PACK MULES,” aka USEFUL IDIOTS, BELIEVE YOU.

Check me out on X @dianelgruber.

DIANE’S MAY 6, 2019 ARTICLE:

“It was sad to see the former Vice President at his campaign kick-off rally in Pittsburgh last week. Less than 600 attended. But the worst part was seeing a once vital man struggle to find and pronounce his words.

UNCLE JOE SLURS HIS WORDS

Obama’s vice president slurred his words throughout his 20-minute speech. He had trouble pronouncing such words as: “hedge fund,” “hospital,” “successful,” “disease.” And he paused here & there, apparently searching for his words.

Uncle Joe is having what doctors call “poverty of words,” when he couldn’t find the word he wanted to say, or had trouble pronouncing his words correctly. This can be a precursor to dementia. It is obvious that our current president, who is four years younger, does NOT have this problem.

UNCLE JOE MIXES UP MARGARET THATCHER WITH TERESA MAY

Joe claims to be so popular among world leaders, he’s having a hard time keeping them all straight. Before a small group of wealthy donors in Columbia, SC on Saturday, he claimed that “14 world leaders*,” FOURTEEN, have contacted him and “voiced concerns about Trump.”

And one of these calls came from former prime minister of the United Kingdom, Margaret Thatcher! PM Thatcher has been out of office since 1990 and died in 2013. The current prime minister, Teresa May, has been in office since 2016. THREE YEARS!!!

UNCLE JOE IN THE WHITE HOUSE?

If he wins the presidential election in 2020, Uncle Joe will be age 78, the oldest president ever to be inaugurated. His first term will end 1/20/25, when he is 82 years old. Again, the oldest president to ever exit the Oval Office.

Uncle Joe will not be running for re-election. Long before the 2024 election his staff will probably be keeping him out of the public eye to hide his deteriorating mental capacity. His staff will only trot him out during his brief lucid moments.”