The federal criminal code has many references to "8 U.S. Code § 1324 - Bringing in and harboring certain aliens." It reads, in part, any person who "knowing or in reckless disregard of the fact that an alien has come to, entered, or remains in the United States in violation of law, conceals, harbors, or shields from detection, or attempts to conceal, harbor, or shield from detection, such alien in any place, including any building or any means of transportation" or "who, during any 12-month period, knowingly hires for employment at least 10 individuals with actual knowledge that the individuals are aliens, shall be fined or imprisoned for not more than 5 years, or both."
MURPHY VIOLATES BOTH THE CONSTITUTION AND FEDERAL LAW
During the Covid lockdowns, New Jersey’s Democrat Governor Phil Murphy justified his violation of his residents’ basic constitutional and civil rights with a flippant remark: “The Bill of Rights is above my pay grade.”
Murphy recently revealed he is housing an illegal alien on his property and dared the Trump Administration to do something about it. Murphy made this admission during an interview this past weekend with Blue Wave New Jersey, an America Last organization.
"Tammy [Murphy] and I were talking about – I don’t want to get into too much detail, but there is someone in our broader universe whose immigration status is not yet at the point that they are trying to get it to. And we said, you know what? Let's have her live at our house above our garage," the Democrat governor said.
"And good luck to the feds coming in to try to get her," Murphy added.
MURPHY DOXXED HIS TENANT
Come and get her? Does she have an AK-47? Armed security guards? Will Murphy fight to the death to prevent his “tenant’s” deportation? How many ICE agents will be needed to fight off Murphy’s private militia? Will the New Jersey State Police who guard the gov block ICE from removing the illegal? Will a firefight ensue? Will Murphy’s attorney general prosecute ICE agents for doing their jobs?
Now, let’s consider what this jackass did to the “immigrant” who is living, apparently, illegally on his property. She must be scared to death now that he has exposed her illegal status and her location. Why would he do that when he pretends to care so much for “immigrants?” Harboring her is a federal crime. Surely, Governor & Mrs. Murphy are aware they are breaking the law. As Democrats, they were protected under the Biden Regime. No longer.
Does this tenant also work for them? If so, Murphy and his wife might be breaking another law; however, the statute only punishes an employer who has more than 10 such employees during a 12 month period. Surely, this privileged couple doesn’t have that many servants, that is, underpaid, exploited illegal aliens.
He does not care what happens to this woman. He is using her presence on his property as a political stunt to signal his bona fides within the America Last Cult. By taunting Trump’s ICE to come and get her, he is pretending to resist the very president which Americans elected in a landslide.
BORDER CZAR TOM HOMAN’S RESPONSE
Trump 47’s border czar Tom Homan vowed to "look into" Murphy's remarks that seemingly taunted the administration to come and "get" an illegal alien Murphy claimed to be living in the apartment above his garage.
"I think the governor is pretty foolish saying what he said because I've gotten a hold of it. We won't let it go. We'll look into it. Then, if he's knowingly harboring and concealing an illegal alien, that's a violation of Title 8, United States Code 1324. I will seek prosecution or the secretary will seek prosecution," Homan said Monday night on "Hannity." "Maybe he's bluffing. If he's not, we'll deal with that."
Homan has repeatedly stated that ICE will first be coming after national security threats, convicted murderers, rapists, etc and those who have an order of deportation. They will deal with the illegals not on the above list later, after they have rescued the 325,000 unaccompanied minors which the Biden Regime “lost.” Murphy is such a jackass!
The Democratic Party is populated with scofflaws. It has been for decades. It became obvious with the Bill and Hillary Crime Syndicate administration and their money-grubbing deals that started in 1996. That’s when President Bill Clinton’s $1.3 million campaign donation friendship started with Bernard Schwartz, CEO of Loral Space and Communications of New York. Loral inked a deal to sell Communist China critical military missile guidance technology.
The transaction was considered so serious a criminal investigation was launched. However, the prosecution abandoned its case when it was revealed President Clinton had overruled national security officials and secretly approved the Loral deal.
Then, as Barack Obama’s Secretary of State, Hillary Clinton approved the sale of US Uranium One to Russia, followed by actively encouraging the transfer of dual-use technology that aided Russia's successful development of its next-generation hypersonic missile systems.
This is the same tone-deaf Hillary Clinton who arrogantly accuses President Donald Trump and Tulsi Gabbard, Mr. Trump's Director of National Intelligence nominee, of being Russian assets.
When Hillary’s 2016 presidential “pay-to-play” presidential dream flopped, the Clinton Foundation lost tens of millions of dollars, and dozens of corrupt foreign businessmen and foreign government officials withdrew their support.
But all was not lost to the Clinton’s and their largess. They had skillfully targeted the Caribbean’s socio-economic basket case of Haiti for Clinton Foundation help, which started after the 2010 Haitian earthquake.
As a former secretary of state, Hillary knew Haiti was a long-time recipient of USAID. In 2024, it garnered $146 million in “humanitarian aid” from the generous Biden administration.
How have Democrats escaped our nation’s laws to get away with pocketing tens of millions of taxpayer dollars?
To begin with, a bought and paid for legacy mainstream media that looks the other way helps. Then there’s the deeply corrupt Justice Department, FBI and a judiciary that aided and abetted the Obama-Biden and Biden-Harris administrations' abuse of the Constitution, Bill of Rights, Rule of Law and due process while they profited from the government’s profligate spending on DEI and the climate change hoax.
The Democrats and their Deep State collaborators own the legacy mainstream media, as Elon Musk and his DOGE team have confirmed – and all those self-serving journalists know it's not polite to bite the hand feeding them big money and Democrat propaganda.
We have reached a point, somehow, where the Democratic Party is flagrantly, flippantly criminal, and makes a point of bragging publicly about it. The party leadership is full of legislators whose entire job it is to make laws, apparently for no particular reason, since Democrats have made it extremely clear that they believe that laws are to be obeyed and enforced only at their own convenience. They refer to this as "democracy". The frightening part is that about half the nation votes for them.