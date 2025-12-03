These are just seven of the 50+ Minnesota residents who have so far been convicted of defrauding taxpayers.

When I wrote about the rapist illegal alien from Kenya who was working for the Minnesota Department of Education, I heard from David, a resident of a Minneapolis suburb. David wrote the following comments on September 18th, just before the US DOJ announced their investigations & prosecutions of a THIRD massive fraud, this one being the EIDBI Autism Fraud Scheme. With that, the national news FINALLY started reporting on the numerous schemes to steal federal tax money being committed by (mostly) Somali residents with the assistance of Minnesota Democrats who own the state.

The fraud was so blatant, so massive, that it could not have been accomplished without the help of Democrats, both politicians & bureaucrats. Numerous fraud schemes were making Somalis rich long before Tim Walz was sworn in as governor in January 2019, but escalated significantly during Governor Walz’s watch. He slapped down & threatened hundreds of whistleblowers and closed the agencies in charge of auditing and investigating, while Republicans continued to call for the establishment of an Office of Inspector General.

Some of this fraudulently obtained tax money likely wound up in the hands of Al-Shabaab, the terrorist organization based in Somalia. On Monday, Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent said the Trump Administration is investigating claims that money from Minnesota taxpayers was sent to Somalia and siphoned off to fund terrorist activities.

DAVID EXPLAINS HOW FEDERAL TAXES ARE FUNNELED TO CROOKS, MINNESOTA STYLE

“The Minnesota Department of Education (MDE) is far beyond incompetent; it is completely corrupt to the core. The MDE funneled $250 million into an utterly preposterous NGO that in turn distributed it to a bunch of Minnesota Somalis who stole about $50 million of it. The other $200 million is unaccounted for, which means it is presumably now in the hands of the state Democratic Party, which will spend it on campaigns to reelect the criminals who run this state. The corruption here defies imagination.

In Minnesota we are hardly done with one scam here before the next one begins. The Democrats’ MO is by now routine: federal Democrat criminals devise yet another excuse to “serve the needy” by distributing hundreds of millions of federal dollars to each state. The federal criminals designate a state agency, also full of Democrat criminals, to administer the funds. Rather than find reasonable private-sector companies with track records of providing the services (e.g. reputable food service or housing providers), the state agency then finds or creates bogus NGOs, also filled with criminals, to steal the funds. So there is this pipeline from the federal Democrat criminals to the state-agency Democrat criminals to the NGO criminals. The NGO criminals are not political; they’re just in it for the money; in Minnesota they pick Somalis for this role. The NGO criminals are suckers because they’re also the fall guys who will take the rap in the endgame.

So, for example, in the “Feeding Our Future” (FOF) scandal, the Minnesota Department of Education chose an NGO named “Feeding Our Future” rather than farming out the food distribution dollars to some reasonable collection of food-service companies. FOF then found at least 75 Somali grocers and restaurant owners to pretend to be providing the services. (As of December 1st 78 have been charged and over 50 have been convicted.) These criminals spent five years stealing about $60 million of the $250 million allocated by the federal government to Minnesota. Then the feds swooped in and prosecuted the 75 fall guys, most of whom are now serving prison sentences that will be commuted later when no one is looking.

Meanwhile, $200 million-or-so is missing and nobody is talking about it. Obviously the major Minnesota banks are in on this, because nobody could move (much less hide) this kind of money without leaving obvious trails of transactions and cash distributions. The Democrat press then crow about how it’s a major victory to have accounted for the $60 million, while still searching really hard for most of the missing money. [Ha! OJ was searching for the killers for almost 30 years and never found them. Ha!]

Minnesota Democrats have been using this same MO with our Minnesota Department of Human Services (DHS) to steal hundreds of millions of federal dollars using an analogous state program called “Housing Stabilization Services” (HSS), which has apparently funneled Medicaid money into 115 bogus housing service providers who “overbilled or billed for services that are not eligible for reimbursement, businesses that lacked documentation to confirm that services were provided, and businesses that billed Medicaid for services when the recipient of those services had not heard of the business.” [One death so far.]^

After the prosecutions and the recovery of a tiny amount of the money, the morons who live here then fall down and worship the Democrats because justice has been done. Democrats here recently scuttled an attempt by Republicans to create an “Office of the Inspector General” that would oversee Minnesota agencies rather than having them police themselves, ensuring that Minnesota Democrats (”DFL”) can run the same scam over and over again, making even bigger fools of the same taxpaying imbeciles who keep voting for this.”

“You can’t fix stupid; stupid is forever,” says David.

