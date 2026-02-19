AMERICA FIRST RE-IGNITED

AMERICA FIRST RE-IGNITED

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Richard Luthmann's avatar
Richard Luthmann
2h

Leave it to the maniac Democrats to treat the Constitution like a suggestion instead of a command. The Fourth Amendment requires probable cause for government intrusion — not “we’re curious” fishing expeditions. Granting an attorney general power to investigate businesses without a clear evidentiary threshold flips due process on its head. Today it’s “compliance reviews.” Tomorrow it’s viewpoint policing. When the state can subpoena records, impose gag orders, and threaten sanctions without meaningful guardrails, that’s not civil enforcement — it’s coercion. If lawmakers truly believed in equal protection, they’d protect businesses from arbitrary power, not arm bureaucrats with it. Constitutional rights don’t disappear because a legislature votes 30–19.

Reply
Share
c Anderson's avatar
c Anderson
2h

What business can survive under threats like this and the new Washington state millionaire tax being passed in the democratically controlled senate and to be up for vote in a democratically controlled house? This is what happens when Democrats gain total control. Censorship Threats, and Economic Pain.

Reply
Share
1 reply by Diane L. Gruber
1 more comment...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Diane L. Gruber · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture