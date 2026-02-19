Two years ago the Democrat-Owned Washington State Legislature gave illegal aliens privileges which Americans residing in the state don’t enjoy. SEE THE ARTICLE LINKED BELOW. Now, they want to expand on this privilege by investigating businesses without probable cause to insure that foreign nationals are treated better than Americans.

INTIMIDATING BUSINESSES

At the request of AG Brown, Democrats^ snuck in a bill at the last minute which would allow Washington’s Attorney General to weaponize the legal system against law-abiding Americans. Many view SB 5925 as a power grab allowing AG Nick Brown to investigate our civil liberties and our Conservative and Christian views without probable cause, without warrant and without a neutral judge. Yes, that is true. However, this writer views it as mainly aimed at spying on and intimidating businesses into hiring illegal aliens and employing them regardless their qualifications.

Currently, the AG has the power to issue what are known as civil investigative demands to individuals or businesses to turn over documents, provide written testimony, or give testimony if the AG believes they are in possession of information or documents relevant to the investigation. However, that power is limited to only certain violations such as the Consumer Protection Act, Medicaid fraud violations (which are rampant in the state and goes uninvestigated), and rent stabilization.

SB 5925 would extend such investigations into suspected violations of the state and US Constitutions, along with the following employment-related state laws:

Law enforcement requirements under the Keep Washington Working Act which was designed to protect illegal aliens from deportation.

Wage laws

Washington Law Against Discrimination

The City and County Jails Act.

Speaking in favor of the bill, Senator Manka Dhingra, D-Redmond, made it clear that Democrats want to intimidate businesses: “about making sure that our all our businesses are treating the employees within the laws of the state of Washington, and so it’s ensuring that all the employers are following the law. We have to make sure that our attorney general can investigate those businesses that are not.”

However, Sen. Phil Fortunato, R-Auburn, countered that “the bill actually does not say the lieutenant or the attorney general would investigate wrongdoing. It doesn’t actually require anything of any substance for the attorney general to go and investigate,” he said. “There could be wrongdoing, but there could not be.”

POWER TO VIOLATE FREEDOM OF SPEECH

Republican lawmakers took issue with several aspects of the bill, including its provision that a court order can prohibit a person or business from publicly disclosing the investigation and those who do are guilty of a misdemeanor. The AG can also go to a court judge to compel compliance and have sanctions imposed if the person or business does not do so. Additionally, Senate Democrats rejected an amendment providing the Attorney General to reimburse individuals or businesses for the cost of compliance if no wrongdoing is found.

“We have passed a lot of legislation here in the last couple of years that is attacking our businesses, making it harder and harder to actually earn a profit in Washington state,” he said. “This bill is just another nail in-the-coffin. Why would anyone want to open a business here with all the tax laws and, now, fishing expeditions into your business?” SEE ARTICLE LINKED BELOW.

The persecution of a business could go on FOR YEARS, yet the owner will be prohibited from telling the public how the attorney general is harming his/her business.

SB 5925 was passed out of the Senate with a 30-19 vote. All Democrats voted for this bill. All Republicans voted against it.

^It was sponsored by Senators Hansen, Lovick, Dhingra, Hasegawa, Nobles, Pedersen, and Stanford, Far Left Democrats all.