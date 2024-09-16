Even a second assassination attempt, though without injury, can’t keep President Trump down. He attended a rally early Monday morning in Asheboro, North Carolina, along with his running mate, JD Vance. While golfing in West Palm Beach Sunday afternoon Secret Service agents rushed Trump into the clubhouse while police hunted for the man who had an AK-47 pointed at him.

Meanwhile, Democrat activist Ryan Wesley Routh, age 58, is being treated as a potential assassin by the FBI following the discovery of Routh’s AK-47 just yards from where President Trump was golfing on Sunday afternoon. An observant Secret Service agent spotted the muzzle of Routh’s rifle which he had pushed through the chain link fence, and pointed toward the Fifth Hole where Trump was at the time.

Police also found a Go-Pro camera in the backpack Routh left behind at the fence when the SS agent started firing at him. This discovery more than suggests that he intended to video tape his assassination of President Trump. If he had had time, did Routh plan to post the assassination video on social media to make himself a hero among the Democrats & RINOs who suffer from Trump Derangement Syndrome? After all, they have been calling for violence against Trump for over nine years. Routh’s son, Oran Routh, said that his father “hates Trump,” despite the fact that he allegedly voted for him in 2016.

WHO IS RYAN WESLEY ROUTH?

Routh was taken into police custody Sunday on the I-95 freeway as he was fleeing from the golf course. FBI agents are scouring his car and examining his life for clues to his actions and possible motives, according to multiple law enforcement officials.

Routh's Facebook and X accounts were suspended in the wake of Sunday's potential assassination. Both accounts reportedly featured numerous posts supporting Ukraine in its war against Russia. Routh spoke about his efforts to recruit volunteers for the International Legion Defense of Ukraine, a unit of Ukraine's Ground Forces, in a June 2022 interview with Newsweek Romania.

Originally from North Carolina, public records show Routh as living most recently in Kaaawa on the island of Oahu in Hawaii, at a property also linked to a person named Kathleen Shaffer.

A blog on the crowdsourcing fundraising site GoFundMe, posted in 2022 by a Kathleen Shaffer, said she was raising funds to support her fiancé, Ryan, who “put his life at home on hold and traveled to Kyiv in April to support the people of Ukraine. He plans on staying for at least 90 days and stays at a hostel with a military unit.” That blog said Routh was coordinating international volunteers and had helped “send 120 drones to the front lines. Wow!” According to law enforcement officials and his online data trail, Routh planned to write a book about his failed efforts,.

ROUTH HAS A VIOLENT PAST

Ryan Wesley Routh is just the type of person that Democrats have long hoped to “trigger” with their non-stop demonization of Donald J. Trump. Frankly, this writer is shocked that more Trump haters have not been “triggered” into action by the continuous calls for violence against him. Nine years is a long time to resist “saving democracy” from Trump.

Public records show that Routh faced criminal charges in North Carolina for two separate incidents in 2002 for possession of a weapon of mass destruction. He pleaded guilty to the first charge in April 2002, a court docket filing shows.

Routh was also charged in December 2002, when, armed with a machine gun, he barricaded himself in a United Roofing building in Greensboro for three hours. Authorities say the incident began after he was pulled over for a traffic stop. Police ultimately arrested him without incident. He pleaded guilty to driving without a license and registration, resisting a public officer and carrying a concealed firearm, while the weapon of mass destruction charge was dropped, public records show.

FRUSTRATION MOUNTS

Shortly after this second assassination attempt was aired, numerous security experts, former Secret Service agents, media pundits and various others expressed frustration and/or disgust with the extremely lax security around the leading candidate to be the next President of the United States. Distrust of both FBI and Secret Service management, who appear to be hiding the facts surrounding the July 13th shooting, adds to suspicions that Biden, Harris, Mayorkas, Rowe et al are setting Trump up like the turkey at a turkey shoot.

“How many more lives does my father have here?” an emotional Eric Trump asked minutes after the would-be assassin was arrested.