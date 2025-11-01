Five-year-old Dalilah Coleman was left with two skull fractures after an Indian National did not brake, slamming into six stopped cars at a work zone near Bakersfield, CA on June 20, 2024. She can no longer walk or talk.

Us “Get Real” pundits discuss the terror Democrat-run states have unleashed on our public highways by wiping out testing requirements for non-English speaking illegal aliens. So far, at least six Americans have been slaughtered on the roads because foreign nationals with Commercial Drivers Licenses cannot read road signs and have not passed the tests that American CDL drivers must pass. We also discuss the Schumer Shutdown which is stopping food stamp distribution starting today, November 1st. Why are illegals and the able-bodied on food stamps anyway?

Share

Listen to our 30-minute podcast by clicking here.

As always, the “Get Real” host, award-winning financial adviser George Caylor and Historian & biblical scholar Professor Steve M. Putney were in George’s studio in Lynchburg, VA taping this podcast on October 29th. This retired Oregon attorney joined them from my motel room in Pocatello, Idaho. Each of our podcasts is broadcast on American Christian Network every Saturday, at noon Pacific Time. We normally tape Wednesday mornings for the following Saturday’s radio broadcast.

Check me out on X @dianelgruber.