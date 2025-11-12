As NYPD police officers fill out forms to take early retirement, social workers are sending their resumes to the first Communist Jihadist to be elected mayor of America’s largest city. NOTE: 99% of today’s social workers have been trained to be “social warriors” and to treat people differently depending upon their skin tone, ethnicity and political leanings. I have written about this “profession” several times and have learned a lot from the “last two Conservatives” in the social work community, relatives of mine.

MARXISTS LOVE CHAOS, THAT IS WHY THEY CREATE IT

During the George Floyd riots of 2020, Zohran Kwame Mamdani jumped on the asinine “defund the police” movement because most criminals, especially the violent ones, are “non-white,” and thus police are racist because they arrest more people “of color.” As he began running for the New York City mayor’s office, this con man modified his message. Now he wants to social workers to replace police officers. The 911 dispatchers will be put in the unenviable position of deciding whether to send a police officer or an unarmed social worker, hopefully wearing a bullet proof, knife proof vest.

Mamdani will transfer $1 billion tax dollars from the police budget to this newly created Department of Community Safety to handle these 911 calls. The plan involves hiring social workers to be deployed to areas like subway stations to connect people in crisis with social services, reducing the need for police to respond to non-violent incidents. Is he as naive as he sounds, or is this another ploy to give criminals free reign of the streets at the expense of the law-abiding?

The proposal will be modeled on a similar program in Albuquerque, New Mexico, begun in 2021, where a large number of calls are handled without police involvement. The goal is to have social workers respond to mental health and homelessness issues, which are often, according to Marxist activists, mishandled by police officers who are trained for violent crimes. Has no one noticed that Albuquerque and New York are much, much different cities? So is Portland, Oregon where a similar program also began in 2021. Does this program have anything to do with the fact that Portland is losing residents and losing businesses? In short, Portland is dying.

TAKE NOTE: Given the fact that these two social worker programs were set up soon after the George Floyd riots, I need to point out: Had this program been in place in Minneapolis when the store owner called 911 because a career criminal was trying to pass off a fake $20 bill, the dispatcher would NOT have sent a social worker.

The plan has faced criticism from many, including Mayor Eric Adams and police unions, who question the safety of sending unarmed social workers with no self-defense training into potentially volatile situations. During the first primary debate, Mamdani said “we cannot expect the police to respond to every failure of the social safety net.” He is taking word salad lessons from the failed vice president.