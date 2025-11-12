AMERICA FIRST RE-IGNITED

AMERICA FIRST RE-IGNITED

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
c Anderson's avatar
c Anderson
12m

Mamdani can hold job fairs and will have plenty of radicals to choose from. He boasted that NYC was a city of foreigners is now led by a foreigner.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share

No posts

© 2025 Diane L. Gruber
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture