Teaching a child to hate is child abuse, regardless the excuse for doing so, because that child is damaged for life. Hatred must find an outlet: someone to hurt, something to destroy. Yet, too many states are doubling down on the same racist teachings & beliefs that lead directly to the riots seen throughout the nation in 2020. Democrat-run states are now mandating that race-based hatred be force-fed to school children at every grade level beginning as young as possible.

Proponents of Critical Race Theory (CRT) claim to be teaching “antiracism.” In fact, this is the very essence of racism in its ugliest form as it reduces each human being to just one very minor characteristic, skin color, pitting student against student, teacher against student, neighbor against neighbor, employer against employee, coworker against coworker, etc.

Share

WASHINGTON & OREGON PROMOTE RACE-BASED HATRED

It isn’t a coincidence that Seattle and Portland* had the longest riots in 2020. Washington and Oregon have been in the vice grip of Democrats for decades. Indeed, Portland has been so successful at breeding both race-based hatred and hatred toward Normal Americans that it gave birth to Antifa in 2007 and currently has the most active mob of domestic terrorists.

Washington and Oregon are, for all practical purposes, one-party states. The mayors and governors cheered on the violence. They believe that the more domestic terrorism from The Left, the better. The chaos & violence creates fear. Citizens who are afraid are easier to control.

Last year Washington’s Governor Jay Inslee accelerated these racist teachings and beliefs when he signed into law a mandate requiring that public school children receive “antiracism” indoctrination.

Oregon’s Marxist politicians didn’t bother to go through the legislative process. [Can’t have democracy! We must hide this child abuse from the voters.] Governor Kate Brown told the state’s Department of Education to sneak it into the curriculum for all ages including kindergarten.

Brown and her minions were especially worried about the racism “inherent” in math. Math? Of all the subjects taught in public schools, math is the most objective. It is 100% logical. There is nothing subjective about math; therefore, it has no relationship to human behavior. Of course, this delusion can only produce racists who can’t add, subtract, multiply & divide.

FROM MARXISM TO CRITICAL RACE THEORY

CRT can be traced directly back to Marx. The original Marxist theory divided people by class. CRT was created to divide people by skin hue, to get them to hating each other. Paler-skinned people are "oppressors" and darker-skinned people are "oppressed." Reality is completely ignored. One is taught he/she was born evil & can only TRY to redeem him/herself by preaching “antiracism.” The other is taught he/she has little chance in life because the "oppressor" living next door is keeping him/her down. Of course, this leads to frustration, resentment, hatred and, for some, violence.

Democrats have been so successful pushing race-based hate these last two decades that they have arrived in the Twilight Zone: they are now claiming that Asian-Americans are actually “white” and, thus, are oppressors. Why do the America Haters claim these “darker skinned” Americans are “white?” Because the success of Asian-Americans completely destroys the “white privilege” cow manure upon which Critical Race Theory is built.

The pity is, those who hate are harmed far more than those who are the targets of their hate. And what about American society? What percentage of haters is needed before a society collapses? 5%? 20%? 36.75%? When we find out, it will be too late.

*Cheered on by Portland’s mayor, Soros-funded DA and Oregon’s Marxist governor, residents still suffer under domestic terrorism, although it is no longer nightly. This terrorism started in earnest in downtown Portland in May 2020 with murders, attempted murders, arson, vandalism, looting, and beatings of innocents & journalists who dare to drive/walk in occupied areas. The violence is funded by the DNC, Soros’ numerous foundations and other Hate-America groups, yet prosecutors refuse to file RICO charges against them. As the Rule of Law disintegrated in Portland & its burbs, the murder rate rose dramatically. All crime in Portland is now at a 40-year high.

Check out Andy Ngo’s book “Unmasked: Inside Antifa’s Radical Plan To Destroy Democracy.” BLM & Antifa had been periodically rioting, setting fires, et al in and around Portland since 2013, but increased their terror dramatically in 2020.

The Rule of Law has been dying in Oregon for at least two decades as some DAs look first at who the perpetrators & victims are BEFORE deciding whether to prosecute. If one commits a crime in the name of a “left-wing cause” he is less likely to be charged. If the victim is perceived as “conservative” the DA orders police NOT to investigate, evidence & eye-witnesses are ignored. Andy Ngo, the gay son of Vietnamese refugees, whom the DA deemed conservative, was severely beaten TWICE (in 2019 & 2021) & sustained serious injuries, on video, by well-known BLM & Antifa thugs. No investigations. Christians have also become a favorite target of Oregon’s DOJ.

In 2015 a leftist thug beat up a “conservative” journalist on video, with many witnesses, leaving the victim with a semi-useless arm after multiple surgeries. No prosecution! In 2016 this now-disabled journalist was prosecuted by the DA because he showed his legally-carried handgun to 10-12 Antifa thugs who were screaming “kill him” as they charged at him with clubs.