AMERICA FIRST RE-IGNITED

AMERICA FIRST RE-IGNITED

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Richard Luthmann's avatar
Richard Luthmann
Oct 8

I’m concerned about the citizen who stops asking why permission is required. Once government’s authority becomes the unquestioned starting point, officials can make freedom conditional on paperwork, fees, and bureaucratic approval. Duke’s proposed cap would force a reckoning, but counting rules alone could reward politicians for packing more restrictions into fewer laws. I want every restriction tested against a concrete public need, its actual results, and the power it gives officials over ordinary people. Rules that protect entrenched interests or fail their stated purpose deserve repeal. Citizens should make government justify its demands before those demands become another permanent condition of daily life.

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1 reply by Diane L. Gruber
Michael Heath's avatar
Michael Heath
Oct 7Edited

Another excellent article, Patriot Diane L Gruber~!

My young life as a little child was severely impacted by the constant warnings of "creeping socialism" back in the late 60's and early 70's because I could already see it infecting society and even the so-called "adults" that were in my own life~! Year after year, I have watched creeping socialism turn into the massive "socialist state" that the US government has now become all across the country. The ignorant sheep didn't heed the warnings over 50 years ago, and they STILL don't have a clue just how enslaved that they have become. My compliments to those who are awake enough to be aware that America has been captured by the criminals of humanity from within (AKA; "The Swamp") and with a LOT of hard work and God's help may we soon take our country and freedom back from those who have stolen it~!

Sincerely, Mike

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