If the rising death toll isn’t enough to sound the alarm (SEE PART ONE LINKED BELOW), another front in this unfolding crisis is no less harrowing: the collapse of human fertility. And here, too, the signal is no longer hidden; it’s flashing red.

COLLAPSE OF FERTILITY

A new study out of the Czech Republic, titled Rates of Successful Conceptions According to COVID-19 Vaccination Status, has delivered one of the clearest indictments yet. The study analyzed data from approximately 1.3 million women aged 18 to 39, comparing successful pregnancies (defined as live births) of those vaccinated before conception to those of women who remained unvaccinated.

The findings are staggering.

Over the course of two years, women who received a Covid vaccine prior to conception experienced a 33-percent lower rate of successful pregnancy compared to their unvaccinated peers. The signal was consistent across the dataset, with dramatic disparities emerging at key points. In June 2021, for example, 39 percent of women were vaccinated, yet they accounted for only seven percent of all successful conceptions.

Throughout 2022, the trend remained steady: Vaccinated women consistently had 1.5 times fewer live births than their unvaccinated counterparts. Meanwhile, the Czech Republic’s total fertility rate plunged from 1.83 to 1.45, a 21-percent decline in just two years.

Researchers point to several mechanisms that may explain the decline. Persistent spike protein production, triggered by the vaccine’s modified mRNA, may disrupt ovarian function and endometrial receptivity. Even more disturbing, recent studies confirm that vaccine mRNA crosses the placenta within one hour, accumulates in fetal tissues, and persists long after birth.

In America, Dr. James Thorp, a board-certified OB-GYN with more than four dec­ades of experience in maternal-fetal medicine, has emerged as one of the most forceful voices warning against these dangers. Testifying before the US Senate on May 22, 2025, Thorp delivered a daunting message: The mRNA injections are biochemically similar in effect to abortion-inducing drugs.

He wasn’t speculating. He pointed to the now-infamous study by Dr. Tom Shimabukuro et al., “Preliminary Findings of mRNA Covid-19 Vaccine Safety in Pregnant Persons,” published in the New England Journal of Medicine on September 8, 2021, which claimed a 12.6 percent miscarriage rate following Covid vaccination. But when Thorp and others re-analyzed the data, isolating women vaccinated during the first trimester, the miscarriage rate jumped to 82 percent.

In addition to that, Thorp quoted the most recent animal studies, which show a whopping 60 percent destruction of the ovarian reserve in rats exposed to mRNA injections. This biological effect aligns disturbingly well with the outcomes observed in Czech women and might help explain the parallel declines in birth rates now seen in Germany, Japan, South Korea, and Canada, and across the developed world.

Globally, the picture grows darker. According to the latest UN projections, for what they are worth, more than 75 percent of countries, 155 out of 204, are expected to fall below replacement-level fertility by 2050. The industrialized world is already far below that line.

That was once blamed on shifting lifestyles and economic stressors. But we must now confront a more disturbing possibility: that mRNA technology, unleashed on billions without proper testing (that is, no human trials which normally take five years), is playing a major role in population reduction.

DNA, SPIKE PROTEIN, TURBO CANCERS

While excess deaths, cardiac arrests and fertility collapse have dominated headlines in the medical-freedom movement, another bombshell is quietly detonating: the discovery of plasmid DNA contamination in mRNA vaccine vials and its disturbing link to rapidly growing, aggressive cancers.

This is not speculation. It comes directly from FDA laboratories.

Independent labs, led most notably by Dr. Kevin McKernan, raised the alarm in 2023. Then, in a January 2025 exposé, investigative journalist Maryanne Demasi revealed that researchers at the FDA’s White Oak Campus had detected DNA contamination in Pfizer’s vaccine at levels six to 470 times above established safety limits.

The vaccines tested came from BEI Resources, a supplier linked to the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, which was run by Anthony Fauci, MD from 1984 to 2022. These were not rogue batches. These were stockpiled, government-approved doses.

The contamination originates from plasmid DNA used in manufacturing to program cells to produce the spike protein. Delivered alongside lipid nanoparticles, which breach both cellular and nuclear membranes, these fragments pose a real risk of integrating into the human genome. That risk was later confirmed by at least four independent, peer-reviewed studies.

Alarmingly, the plasmid backbone used by Pfizer includes sequences from the SV40 promoter, a viral element previously linked to cancer in early polio vaccines. SV40, or Simian Virus 40, is a known oncogenic virus. Its promoter region can activate nearby genes when inserted into host DNA, including those involved in uncontrolled cell growth.

The FDA has dismissed the concern, claiming that the presence of residual plasmid DNA poses no safety risk, despite its own researchers finding contamination levels far beyond regulatory limits and despite the known dangers of DNA integration when combined with lipid nanoparticles.

And the consequences may already be unfolding.

Since 2021, doctors and researchers worldwide have reported a rise in rare, aggressive cancers appearing shortly after Covid vaccination: high-grade, treatment-resistant, fast-growing tumors in previously healthy, young individuals. These are what clinicians now call “turbo cancers.”

Worse still, if DNA integration is happening, even in a small number of cases, the implications are generational. Germline mutations, oncogenic insertions, and immune disruption are irreversible. They are also often undetectable until illness appears. In a rational world, this discovery would end the mRNA platform. Instead, we are being prepared for boosters five and six.

MAKING PEOPLE SICKER

But even as the long-term dangers of DNA contamination come into focus, mounting evidence shows the vaccines are also fueling a parallel crisis of chronic illness.

In April 2024, the largest vaccine safety study ever conducted delivered a stunning verdict. Published in the peer-reviewed journal Vaccine, the multinational study analyzed adverse-event data from more than 99 million people across eight countries. This was not the work of fringe researchers or citizen journalists; it was a formal collaboration between national health agencies and academic institutions and its findings were devastating.

The study identified multiple serious neurological and cardiovascular conditions strongly associated with both mRNA and viral-vector Covid injections:

Myocarditis risk increased by 510 percent following mRNA vaccination.

Acute disseminated encephalomyelitis surged 278 percent after mRNA doses.

Cerebral venous sinus thrombosis spiked 223 percent with viral-vector shots.

Guillain-Barré syndrome rose 149 percent following viral-vector injection.

These are not minor or rare side effects. These are catastrophic immune and neurological breakdowns, now documented at scale in one of the most robust datasets available.

By early 2025, the picture had grown even darker.

A preprint study from Yale University’s Department of Immunobiology offered an immunological explanation for what millions of the vaccine-injured had already reported: These injections were not simply failing to protect, but were actively dismantling the body’s defenses. The study analyzed post-vaccination blood samples from individuals who reported persistent symptoms resembling long Covid or autoimmune flare-ups. The researchers discovered widespread markers of immune dysregulation, including aberrant cytokine profiles, T-cell exhaustion, and sustained inflammation inconsistent with either infection or resolution.

The implication was clear: In some recipients, the mRNA injections had induced a form of immunological derangement, not temporary discomfort, but a permanent shift into chronic illness.

THE PLEA

On June 4th, a coalition of physicians, scientists, media figures, and citizen activists issued an open letter to HHS Secretary Robert F. Kennedy, Jr. and FDA Commissioner Marty Makary, MD. Penned by Catherine Austin Fitts, Naomi Wolf, Sasha Latypova, Dr. Mary Talley Bowden and Dr. Henry Ealy, and others, the letter offered a stark warning: If the administration does not act decisively to remove mRNA Covid vaccines from the market, it will face political revolt.

The letter rejected the idea that “more data” is needed. It cited peer-reviewed studies, Pfizer clinical-document disclosures, and government health data from both the United States and abroad as sufficient to demonstrate catastrophic harm from mRNA injections.

Their demands are clear:

Ban all mRNA and gene therapy-based vaccines.

Terminate the PREP Act declaration for Covid vaccines and thus allow the injured their day in court.

Call on Congress to repeal the PREP Act altogether.

Ban pharmaceutical direct-to-consumer advertising.

End HHS-backed financial incentives that coerce medical treatment.

Root out conflicts of interest across healthcare agencies.

The letter was not simply a critique; it was a political ultimatum. The MAHA bloc, led by independent and formerly apolitical parents, claimed credit for swinging the last election and warned it could walk away or run new candidates if betrayed.

Their letter is clearly a demand for justice. But is each of their demands advisable? Specifically, are all mRNA and gene-therapy vaccines necessarily bad and, more importantly, does the federal government possess constitutional authority to ban them? On the other hand, this magazine has long recommended repealing laws that protect Big Pharma from product liability and ending federal healthcare subsidies and financial incentives. Rescinding both would send the message that companies will be held accountable, as other businesses are, for putting faulty products on the market. As for bureaucratic conflicts of interest, the clear answer is to shut down the unconstitutional “fourth branch” of government instead of making it more efficient.

ASHES OF TRUST, SEEDS OF CLARITY

In the meantime, the FDA has quietly advanced the next generation of mRNA-based products and broadened its focus to other gene therapies. Here are some developments over just the past few months:

On December 11, 2024, pharmaceutical company Sanofi received “fast track” designation for two mRNA combination vaccines targeting Covid and influenza, developed in partnership with Novavax.

On March 26th, the FDA granted “fast track” status to Sanofi’s mRNA-based chlamydia vaccine.

On April 10th, Arcturus Therapeutics’ self-amplifying mRNA H5N1 avian flu vaccine, ARCT-2304, was also fast-tracked. This one raised particular concern due to its potential for prolonged spike protein production, increased risk of genomic integration, and shedding.

On May 20th, the Novavax Covid vaccine received full FDA approval. While not mRNA-based, it still instructs the body to produce the toxic spike protein.

On May 31st, the FDA approved Moderna’s new booster, mNexspike, for use in “high-risk” Americans.

On June 6th, Secretary Kennedy announced plans to accelerate gene therapy approvals, with a current emphasis on rare diseases.

On July 10th, the FDA granted full licensure to Moderna’s Covid vaccine, mRNA-1273, for children aged 6 months to 11 years with underlying medical conditions.

On August 27th, the FDA fully approved updated Covid vaccines, ending emergency use authorizations. Moderna is cleared for ages 6 months and older (with restrictions for young children), Pfizer for ages 5 and older, and Novavax for ages 12 and older with “health risks” and for seniors. As of early September, it remains to be seen if the CDC — currently undergoing a reform aimed at “restoring trust,” in Kennedy’s words — will recommend vaccinations for those deemed vulnerable. It may prove to be an early test for the revamped CDC.

Facing mounting grassroots frustration from the MAHA front, Kennedy announced in early August “the beginning of a coordinated wind-down of mRNA vaccine development activities under the Biomedical Advanced Research and Development Authority (BARDA).” That included the immediate cancellation of 22 mRNA vaccine-development investments worth nearly $500 million.

As to the reason for the decision, Kennedy cited insufficient efficacy levels, pitching the shift “toward safer, broader vaccine platforms that remain effective even as [respiratory viruses such as Covid and the flu] mutate.” The announcement immediately drew comparisons to the so-called universal vaccine platform, previously promoted by none other than the notorious Dr. Anthony Fauci.

Kennedy’s statement also clarified that “some final-stage contracts (e.g., Arcturus and Amplitude) will be allowed to run their course,” and that “other uses of mRNA technology within the department are not impacted.”

While this is good news, keep in mind that BARDA is far from the only agency involved in vaccine development. For example, the National Institutes of Health is currently funding more than 130 studies involving mRNA technology, including experimental treatments for flu, AIDS, and cancer. Other active government entities include the Department of Defense and its Defense Advanced Research Projects Agency (DARPA). The latter, credited with developing transformative technologies such as ARPANET (the internet), GPS, and flat-panel displays, is often seen as a key player in the Deep State due to its role in building a digital control grid.

Interestingly, some researchers, such as Lieutenant Colonel Daniel Schoeni, Ph.D., point out that DARPA’s organizational structure, heavily reliant on secretive contracts with private entities, served as a model for Operation Warp Speed (OWS), the initiative that produced the Covid vaccines. President Trump, to this day, continues to praise OWS as a “medical miracle.”

All in all, while appearing to curtail the deadly platform, the federal government is fully committed to expanding it, under new branding, new leadership, and the same foundational premise: that expensive gene-based products are the future of medicine.

The US Constitution grants the federal government no authority to regulate healthcare. In light of the immense harm inflicted by the Covid vaccine campaign, the refusal of MAHA’s political leadership to hold those responsible to account is not just a disappointment or a strategic misstep, it is a sobering revelation: Those once seen as revolutionaries are now presiding over the continued expansion of gene-based interventions.

For anyone still holding out hope for rescue from Washington DC, this should mark the end of illusions, and encourage the long-overdue embrace of personal responsibility. That responsibility must now extend beyond self-preservation to include staying informed and actively scrutinizing and opposing initiatives that may, whether by design or consequence, align with depopulation-oriented thinking disguised as public health policy.

^The New American magazine is published monthly by the John Birch Society. This writer is a founding member of the local JBS chapter on the Long Beach Peninsula in Washington State. We call our chapter Peninsula Patriots.