AMERICA FIRST RE-IGNITED

P Card
3h

Diane, great article as usual. One is compelled to ask, "what was/is the motivation of unleashing a deadly drug on the world?"

In the case of Big Pharma and Big Medical, their motivation was and still is clearly corporate greed, never truly caring about inflicting injury and death on the vaccinated. Anyone in those fields who questioned the danger of injecting drugs without adequate trials and testing were ridiculed and driven out out of practice. 1 Timothy 6:10 says, "For the love of money is a root of all kinds of evil".

Many of us now have deep distrust for those so-called medical professionals who claimed to have had our best interests in mind, insisting and mostly demanding that we take their poison and ask no questions. Our distrust was galvanized as we watched family and friends die from their poison as they attempted to cover up their crimes. Remember the Hippocratic Oath? Apparently some conveniently forgot or perhaps never believed.

But what was the motivation of the global political system? A highly contentious "conspiracy theory" (though I am convinced that most conspiracy theories may include even a modicum of truth) is that the motivation was depopulation. These theories arise from differing sources but are worth examining (in my opinion, even if to prove them false.)

I will not expound the details here but provide one example. The Georgia Guidestones of Elbert County, GA (unveiled March 22, 1980; destroyed July 6, 2022) had a list of engraved "guidestones to an Age of Reason." The number one item was "Maintain humanity under 500,000,000 in perpetual balance with nature." There are currently more than 8 billion humans living on Earth. You do the math...

BTW, I no longer consider myself a conspiracy theorist. Many of those theories have more than a modicum of truth. So now I consider myself a "pattern recognition expert."

