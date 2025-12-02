Five years after the Covid “vaccine” roll out, the results are in, and they are devastating. Mounting evidence shows that Covid-19 vaccines have caused an unprecedented die-off. Pfizer’s shot alone may have caused more than 470,000 American deaths. The carnage could be described as a crime against humanity. Americans must become informed and demand that the perpetrators be held accountable.

Share

CRIME AGAINST HUMANITY

From the outset of the Covid-19 vaccine rollout, The New American magazine^ closely tracked its development and deployment. Speaking with frontline physicians, scientists, whistleblowers, data analysts, legislators, and the vaccine-injured themselves, they warned of early evidence of adverse effects, hidden risks, manipulated trial data, and regulatory agencies acting no longer as watchdogs, but as collaborators in what quickly emerged as the largest medical experiment ever conducted on a human population. They called it what it was and what many now recognize it to be: Not a public-health campaign, but a coordinated operation that some have described, without exaggeration, as a crime against humanity.

Far from delivering the promised protection, the Covid injections have left behind a trail of suffering: premature death, cardiac damage, blood clotting, aggressive cancers, fertility loss, and neurological injury. Yet, the core official narrative remains unchanged. The shots are still on the market, still recommended, still shielded from liability under the Public Readiness and Emergency Preparedness (PREP) Act, and still untouchable.

To fully grasp the depth of corruption surrounding these deadly injections, we must confront an uncomfortable truth: The program has not ended. It continues, unabated, under the very leadership that ascended to power on the promise to “Make America Healthy Again.” Despite his long-standing and well-documented criticism of the Covid vaccine campaign, which he once called a “mass murder,” Robert F. Kennedy, Jr. is now overseeing its continuation since becoming secretary of Health and Human Services (HHS).

The Food and Drug Administration (FDA), now led by Dr. Marty Makary, another former critic of the Covid vaccines, has made gestures toward reform. In late May, the agency announced it would no longer approve additional Covid boosters for healthy Americans without data from randomized, controlled trials. It was an overdue correction that quietly acknowledged the failure of prior shortcuts in the approval process.

But that new standard doesn’t apply to everyone. For so-called high-risk Americans, a category that now encompasses up to 200 million people, including the elderly, the chronically ill, pregnant women, and the immunocompromised, the evaluation criteria remain unchanged. (DLG: Say what? Two thirds of Americans are now“high-risk!”) For them, approval continues to rest on “immunogenicity” of the vaccines alone, that is, a surrogate marker of antibody production that has consistently failed to demonstrate any reliable correlation with actual protection in the real world.

In addition to that, while pitched as a reform, the move represents a harmonization of US policy with the World Health Organization’s recommendations from March 28, 2023, already adopted by other developed countries and widely condemned as a soft form of eugenics. Within weeks of the said announcement, the agency approved Moderna’s new booster, ominously named mNexspike, Nex (DLG: coincidentally?) meaning “violent death” in Latin, for use in this so-called high-risk population.

Worse yet, rather than pausing and reassessing, federal health authorities are accelerating the agenda. HHS is pressing forward with the Biden Regime Project NextGen, the successor to Operation Warp Speed, aimed at developing and deploying a new generation of Covid vaccines. The $4.7 billion initiative is being rolled out in partnership with none other than the Rockefeller Foundation and the Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation, institutions deeply embedded in global vaccine policy and pandemic “preparedness.”

At the same time, new research continues to surface confirming what vaccine injury victims have said all along.

A BODY COUNT TOO LARGE TO BURY

The latest blow to the Covid vaccine narrative did not come from a so-called fringe outlet or an anonymous leak. It came from a collaboration between one of the world’s top academic institutions and a state health agency willing to defy federal orthodoxy.

The study, titled Twelve-Month All-Cause Mortality after Initial COVID-19 Vaccination with Pfizer-BioNTech or mRNA-1273 among Adults Living in Florida, was co-authored by MIT Professor Retsef Levi and Florida Surgeon General Dr. Joseph Ladapo. Published in April 2025, it dealt yet another blow to the Covid-jab safety myth. According to the results, among 1.47 million vaccinated Florida adults, those who received the initial Pfizer shot faced a 37-percent higher risk of death within a year than those who received Moderna’s. The difference wasn’t subtle. And it wasn’t limited to Covid-related deaths. It spanned cardiovascular, non-Covid, and all-cause mortality.

Independent analyst Steve Kirsch took the findings further. By applying the study’s excess death rate to the US population, Kirsch estimated that Pfizer’s shot alone might have caused more than 470,000 American deaths, a number that, if accurate, would make the mRNA rollout the deadliest government-sanctioned medical intervention in modern history.

According to this model, one American death occurred for every 636 doses administered. That yields a vaccine dose fatality rate (vDFR), the ratio of deaths to doses administered, of roughly 0.157 percent, aligning closely with a separate estimate by Redert et al. (“Casual effect of covid vaccination on mortality in Europe,” February 2023), which found an average vDFR of approximately 0.15 percent across 17 European nations.

In real terms, this means that Pfizer’s Covid vaccine may have claimed nearly as many American lives as World War I, World War II, and the Vietnam War combined and in far less time.

NOT LIFESAVING

Dr. Denis Rancourt, a former physics professor turned data analyst, conducted one of the most comprehensive mortality reviews to date using US government data. His conclusion was blunt: Covid vaccines did not prevent deaths, not a single one. However, they caused an unprecedented die-off.

Rancourt’s team analyzed all-cause mortality across all US states, stratified by age and vaccination rates, from March 2020 to early 2022. They split this period into two equal 50-week segments, before and after mass vaccination.

Their verdict: No reduction in excess deaths. Despite the rollout of hundreds of millions of doses, overall mortality remained unchanged. Worse, the biggest predictor of Covid-era death (or what were counted as “Covid deaths”) rates wasn’t vaccination or age, it was poverty. States with higher poverty saw more deaths, regardless of vaccine uptake.

The same pattern held globally. Rancourt’s team extended their analysis to 17 Southern Hemisphere and equatorial countries, together representing more than nine percent of the world’s population and more than 10 percent of all administered doses.

In all countries, a surge in excess deaths followed vaccine rollouts, particularly during booster campaigns in early 2022. Many of these countries had shown no excess deaths during the pandemic’s first year, only to see sudden spikes once injections began. The timing was consistent; the increases were sharp and not explained by Covid itself.

In nine countries, mortality peaked precisely with third- and fourth-dose campaigns, especially among the elderly, months after the virus had subsided. The data showed no benefit to taking the shots. Instead, the vaccines coincided with harm. Using this dataset, Rancourt’s team estimated vDFR ranging from 0.02 percent in New Zealand to 0.20 percent in Uruguay. Among people over 90, the vDFR after a fourth dose reached five percent, one death for every 20 injections.

Applied globally, these rates suggest that 17 million people might have died from Covid vaccines. That is one death for every 470 people on Earth, in less than three years.

And most damning of all: The older you were, the more likely the shot was to kill you. Yet these are the very people still being told to “get boosted.”

A massive vaccine database released in June, covering more than 18 million Japanese citizens, confirmed a strong correlation between booster uptake and premature death. The data was made public through the efforts of Kazuhiro Haraguchi, a member of Japan’s House of Representatives, and Dr. Yasufumi Murakami, vice director of the Research Center for RNA Science at the Tokyo University of Science. Dr. Murakami, a veteran molecular biologist with more than 100 peer-reviewed publications, reviewed the findings and delivered a sobering warning: “The more doses you get, the sooner you’re likely to die.”

The findings were unmistakable. Among the unvaccinated, no unusual mortality spike was observed. Among the vaccinated, however, a clear surge in deaths appeared 90 to 120 days after the final dose. Even more disturbingly, the more doses people received, the sooner they tended to die following their last shot. The steepest spike occurred after the third dose.

This article is the first half of one published recently in The New American magazine. With a few very minor additions, there has been no editing.

Part Two Will Be Published Shortly

"Excess Deaths" Soar Thanks To The Jab Diane L. Gruber · November 2, 2023 Americans are now well aware that the “Covid vaccine” is not really a vaccine, a topic for a future article. We also know that such injections are about the most worthless “virus preventer” known to medical science. Unfortunately, the side effects have been extreme and numerous. Try as they might, Read full story

Follow me on X @DianeLGruber

^The New American magazine is published monthly by the John Birch Society. This writer is a founding member of the local JBS chapter on the Long Beach Peninsula in Washington State. We call our chapter Peninsula Patriots.