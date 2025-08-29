During 2020 riots in St. Louis Patricia & Mark McClusky defended their house from 350-500 Antifa & Black Lives Matter terrorists lead by Cory Bush soon to be elected to Congress.

Just hours before a mentally ill transgendered man killed two little Catholic children and wounded over a dozen others, we “Get Real” pundits taped this podcast. Award-winning financial adviser George Caylor, retired Oregon attorney Diane L. Gruber and historian & biblical scholar Steve Putney discuss how Far Left prosecutors are using “the punishment is in the process” technic to persecute those they don’t like. Steve and Diane also discuss a new birthright citizenship ruling by the Ninth Circuit Court of Appeals which says foreign nationals’ babies are not US citizens. In addition, the three “Get Real” pundits discuss our precious Bill of Rights.

Share

Listen to our 30-minute podcast by clicking here.

“Get Real” Host, George Caylor, was in George’s studio in Lynchburg, VA taping this podcast on August 27th. Professor Steve M. Putney was also in George’s studio and I joined them from our beach house on the Washington Coast, at the mouth of the mighty Columbia River as it empties into the Pacific Ocean. Each of our podcasts is broadcast on American Christian Network every Saturday, at noon Pacific Time. We normally tape Wednesday mornings for the following Saturday’s radio broadcast.