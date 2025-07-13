On the first anniversary of President Donald J. Trump being shot, Seattle’s Congresswoman Jayapal began training Democrats in the use of terrorist tactics to prevent ICE officers from arresting illegal aliens. I don’t think her choice of this date was a coincidence because both Democrat lawmakers and their lunatic base have been, literally, calling for blood for months .

Historian and constitutional scholar Steve Putney answers the question “has America’s political leaders ever called for ‘blood in the streets’ before?” Numerous Democrats have called for violence in order to keep Biden’s violent “newcomers” free to harm Americans. One group of 11 Useful Idiots (Antifa terrorists)* in Texas followed their commands and now they are facing life in prison due to their July 4th ambush and attempted assassination of Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) officers working at the Prairieland Detention Center in Alvarado, Texas.

“Ten to 12 individuals dressed in black, military-style clothing, began shooting fireworks and engaging in acts of vandalism at the facility, and this was part of an organized attack. Today, my office has charged 10 individuals with three counts of attempted murder of a federal officer,” said Acting U.S. Attorney Nancy Larson. “It was a planned ambush with an intent to kill ICE corrections officers. Make no mistake, this was not a so-called peaceful protest. It was, indeed, an ambush,” she added.

Retired attorney Diane L. Gruber explains the details of why & how President Trump was able to get Social Security recipients tax deductions beginning in tax year 2025. Diane also discusses the history of taxation of SS benefits.

Award-winning financial adviser George Caylor discusses his personal experience with Trump Derangement Disorder, and the grief one feels when forced to put down a beloved dog.

“Get Real” Host, George Caylor, was in George’s studio in Lynchburg, VA taping this podcast on July 9th. Professor Steve M. Putney was also in George’s studio and I joined them from our mountain cabin in the gorgeous Black Hills of South Dakota, SW of Mt. Rushmore. Each of our podcasts is broadcast on American Christian Network every Saturday, at noon Pacific Time. We normally tape Wednesday mornings for the following Saturday’s radio broadcast.